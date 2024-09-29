Shah Rukh Khan eats up Vicky Kaushal on IIFA stage with his 26-year-old Mere Mehboob moves, shows who's the OG. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan reminded everyone that the original is always the best on the IIFA Awards 2024 stage on Saturday night. The Abu Dhabi event was hosted by Shah Rukh and Vicky Kaushal, who danced through the night to different songs and shared a sizzling chemistry. They wrapped up the party with a performance set to Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam's revamped version from Vicky's movie Bad Newz. But it was Shah Rukh who stole the spotlight. Shah Rukh Khan and Vicky Kaushal danced to Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam on IIFA stage.

‘King for a reason’

The song is a remix from Shah Rukh's 1998 film Duplicate. Therefore, it was even more exciting to watch him bring back the 26-year-old moves and show everyone how he can still pull them off better than anyone. IIFA's official page shared a video of their performance on Instagram on Sunday morning and it's gone viral already.

Watch here:

Fans loved the actor's performance but Shah Rukh got extra love. “No one can beat the stardom of srk in next 1000 years,” wrote a fan. “No one is getting any inch closer to what srk does with charm,” wrote another. Grammy-winning singer Ricky Kej wrote, “Shah Rukh Khan is truly the king.”

The video ends with Vicky giving Shah Rukh Khan a hug, something that many noticed and loved. “The way Vicky kaushal just hugged Shah is everything,” wrote a fan. “That back hug was everything,” commented another.

Vicky and Shah Rukh's hit hosting

Vicky and Shah Rukh performed to more songs too. They delivered sultry moves to Oo Antava from Pushpa: The Rise, with Shah Rukh taking on Samantha Ruth Prabhu's role and Vicky playing Allu Arjun. Vicky and Shah Rukh also grooved to Tauba Tauba from Bad Newz.

At the end of the night, Shah Rukh took home the Best Actor trophy for Jawan. Vicky also starred with him last year in Dunki.

Shah Rukh will be seen next in King with daughter Suhana Khan. Vicky's next will be Chaava. He also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.