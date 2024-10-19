Who is Karolina Goswami? Polish YouTuber claims she received threats from Dhruv Rathee fans

Karolina Goswami, a Polish YouTuber based in India, has alleged that she was attacked and threatened by Dhruv Rathee fans and released a video showing herself walking with two security guards. Karolina Goswami is a Polish citizen who runs the YouTube channel "India in Details" with her husband Anurag.(Instagram/indiaindetails)

"We fear nothing. We will continue living in India,” wrote in the video, which has received over 4.5 million views on Instagram. In the clip she is seen walking with her two children as men dressed in black walk alongside her.

Take a look at the viral video here:

Karolina Goswami has claimed that she received over 220 threats from Dhruv Rathee's fans in May after she analysed some of his YouTube videos, claiming to expose his "anti-India propaganda."

Goswami had called out Germany-based Dhruv Rathee on her YouTube channel "Indian In Details" for spreading fake news and demanded that he be banned from social media. She claimed that after she shared these videos, Dhruv Rathee's fans targeted her and her family and shared screenshots of the alleged rape threats she received.

Who is Karolina Goswami?

Karolina Goswami is a Polish citizen and an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card holder. She married an Indian man named Anurag and lives in India with her husband and sons.

Karolina and her husband run a YouTube channel named 'India in Details' with more than 1.1 million subscribers where she shares what it is like to raise a family in India. She also runs an Instagram page by the same name.

In the past, the couple has made several videos on Dhruv Rathee accusing him of lying in his videos and being a 'fake intellectual'. Goswami said that after her videos, she and her husband were attacked by Rathee's fans in Germany last year who vandalised their car and stole their devices.

In May, Goswami had appealed to the Indian government to provide her with security due to the rape threats she received.