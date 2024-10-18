Desis disrupt bus ride with loud singing, viral video sparks backlash against Indians. Watch

A video allegedly shot inside a German public transport has sparked controversy on social media, showing a group of Indians singing and clapping loudly. The footage, shared by a user on X (formerly Twitter), has led to mixed reactions. Group of Indians singing and clapping loudly in public transport.(X)

The X user who posted the video commented, "They say this video was shot inside German public transport. I hope the Germans find these noisemaking hooligans and not only cancel their permissions to be in Germany but ban them forever. Even if German authorities don't take any action, I really hope this post reaches these pieces of shit and they read all the replies and quotes on this post to know how much we despise them."

However, HT.com could not independently verify the video.

Watch the video here:

How did the X users react?

The video has garnered strong responses, with some users expressing their frustration. "Immigrants have to respect local culture. Do not do anything in public that disturbs the peace," one user commented. Another remarked, "Even if German authorities don't take any action, I really hope this post reaches these pieces of s***, and they read all the replies and quotes to know how much we despise them."

Other reactions reflected on how such behavior negatively impacts the image of Indians abroad. "Desis leave no stone unturned to bring us shame!" one post read, while another said, "You can take the Indian out of India but can't take the India out of the Indian."

One comment also drew parallels to cultural tensions in India itself, stating, "This is how we, the core Bengaluru folks, feel when we get imposed Hindi and North Indian culture."

The video has garnered over 400k views, 4,000 likes, 1000 reshares on X.

