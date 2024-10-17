'Where are all the girls?’: Travel influencer questions absence of women on streets of Islamabad, Pakistan

A travel influencer's recent visit to Islamabad has ignited a conversation on social media about the visibility of women in public spaces in Pakistan. The video features Islamabad Airport, busy market areas and various travel attractions in the city.(Instagram/princesapolynesia)

The influencer shared a reel on Instagram showcasing various parts of Islamabad, capital city of Pakistan, but what stood out most was the stark absence of women.

She captioned the post: "HELLO ISLAMABAD. Ratio is 1:50 everywhere we go in this city. Something we noticed immediately as we landed... where my sisters at?"

The video features Islamabad Airport, busy market areas and various travel attractions in the city.

Watch the video here:

How did the Insta users react?

The post quickly gained traction, with users flooding the comments section with mixed reactions. Some expressed concerns about safety and the cultural environment, while others tried to provide explanations for the phenomenon.

One user commented, "The place is looking very unsafe," while another said, "What would you expect in a country where a girl child got shot for going to school, and these blind religious people call it West propaganda."

A few users pointed out the deeper societal issues at play, with one remarking, "It's not funny that those women are basically prisoners in their own homes," highlighting the restrictions many women face in certain regions.

Others, however, offered alternative viewpoints. "Men are working to feed the family," one commenter wrote, downplaying the influencer's observation. Another user shared a personal experience, stating, "I don’t know if all of them are like this, but I met some Pakistani men when living in London, and it was terrifying."

The reel has sparked a broader discussion on gender norms, public safety, and cultural expectations in Pakistan, drawing attention to the complex realities women face in different parts of the world.

The video has garnered over 168k likes, 20k reactions and over 70k reshares on Instagram.

