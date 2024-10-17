Newborn girl dressed as ‘Maa Ambe' for Vijayadashmi moments after birth. Watch

In a unique gesture, a baby girl born on Vijayadashmi was dressed up as Maa Ambe by a lady doctor. The adorable video, shared on X by a user, has quickly gone viral,(X)

The video captures the doctor carefully carrying the newborn in a beautiful red outfit, complete with a crown, symbolising the goddess Durga, in honor of her birth on the auspicious festival of Vijayadashmi. The baby, wrapped in divine grace, peacefully lay in the arms, sparking awe and admiration online.

The adorable video, shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Vineeta Singh, has quickly gone viral, garnering over 600k views, 4k shares, and 29k likes. However, the exact location and time of the incident remain unknown.

How did the X users react?

The viral video has stirred a mix of reactions on social media. While many users found the gesture adorable, others raised concerns about the appropriateness of dressing up such a young infant.

Reactions ranged from joy to concern. One user wrote, "Cutest thing I saw today!" while another added, "The best thing I've seen on the internet today." However, not all responses were positive. Some questioned whether it was suitable for the newborn to be dressed and adorned in this way. "Isn’t it torture for the newborn? She’s too small for this attire and makeup. These reels are just for adults to feel good," one user commented, expressing concern for the baby's comfort.

Vijyayadashmi or Dussehra, is celebrated to mark the triumph of good over evil. It is believed that Lord Rama killed Ravan on this day, and with this belief, the culture of burning the effigies of Ravan began.

Vijayadashmi marks the end of the five-day festivities of Durga Puja, and it also marks the culmination of the nine-day-long Navratri festival.

