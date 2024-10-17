MS Dhoni spotted boarding Indigo flight with Sakshi and Ziva Dhoni, shakes hands with passengers. Watch

Cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni was recently spotted boarding an Indigo flight with his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva. The video, shared on Instagram has quickly gone viral, prompting reactins from ‘Thala’ fans. Dhoni can be seen walking down the aisle with his family.(Instagram/sac_pandya)

In the video, shared by Sachin Pandya, Dhoni can be seen walking down the aisle with his family, casually dressed yet exuding his signature calm demeanor. What caught the attention of passengers was Dhoni's humble gesture as he paused to shake hands and exchange smiles with several of them, leaving everyone on board thrilled.

Watch video here:

The former Indian cricket captain, was all smiles as he interacted with passengers, with Sakshi and Ziva walking close behind. Fans on social media couldn’t get enough of the touching moment, praising Dhoni for always staying grounded despite his massive stardom.

Sachin Pandya’s Instagram post has since garnered thousands of 230k likes and over 700 comments, with users lauding Dhoni's humility and expressing their admiration for the cricket icon.

MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket, bringing down curtains on a near 16-year-long storied career of one of the country’s greatest limited-overs cricketers in 2020. Dhoni retired as India’s most successful captain in limited-over internationals, having won three ICC trophies - 2007 T20 World Cup, 50-over World Cup in 2011 and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy - the only captain to do so.

Dhoni, 39, made the confirmation through a video on Instagram, its caption reading: “Thanks – Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired.”

Having retired from Test cricket in December of 2014 with 4876 runs from 90 matches, Dhoni carried on playing ODIs and T20Is. With 10,733 runs, Dhoni is fifth in the list of India’s all-time run-scorers in ODI behind Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid.

