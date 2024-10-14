IPL chairman quashes theories of uncapped rule being labelled as exception for MS Dhoni: ‘Every franchise would want…’

IPL chairman Arun Dhumal has rubbished the theories and claims that BCCI introduced the uncapped player rule for retired players in the retention policy for Chennai Super Kings to sign MS Dhoni for a lower price slab. Dhoni, 43, announced his retirement from international cricket after the 2019 World Cup. According to the retention rules, if a player has not played in international cricket in the last five calendar years, he would be considered an uncapped player. However, this rule is applicable only to Indian players, and the franchise can retain them for INR 4 crore. Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni during the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League 2024, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium(ANI)

Dhoni relinquished CSK's captaincy last year and is now at the fag end of his career, he might be playing his last season next year. It wouldn't be a smart call for the franchise to retain him in the INR 18 or INR 14 crore slabs, but the new rule will play a big role for CSK in keeping their former captain for just INR 4 crore.

IPL chairman Dhumal quashed the theories and explained why the uncapped player rule is not an exception for the legendary CSK star.

"When it comes to strategy or planning for a match, there is nobody better than Dhoni. Whether he is uncapped or capped, every franchise would want to pick Dhoni, no matter what price he is available for. I don't think so that this uncapped player is an exception for MS Dhoni," Dhumal told Rediff.

‘Uncapped rule also for players like Piyush Chawla, Amit Mishra’: Arun Dhumal

He also pointed out players like Piyush Chawla and Amit Mishra, who might also benefit from the new rule, considering their incredible records in the cash-rich league.

"It is for all our players because so many young talents who are making it to the Indian team, but there are many senior players who are announcing their retirement from international cricket but they are fit to play. You have someone like Piyush Chawla still playing in the IPL or you have Amit Mishra. They have been out of the Indian team for so many years, but they have done so well in the IPL," he added.

The IPL chairman made it very clear that the rule is for the players who are fit and have passion for the game after retirement or even not being part of Indian national team set-up for the past few years.

"The uncapped player ruling is for all those players who have shown passion for the game and kept themselves fit and firing to play in the IPL," Dhumal concluded.