Polish YouTuber Karolina Goswami walks with security after threats from Dhruv Rathee fans. Viral video

India-based Polish YouTuber Karolina Goswami shared a video that shows her walking with two security guards in India after she was allegedly attacked and threatened by Dhruv Rathee fans. “We fear nothing. We will continue living in India,” she declared in her now-viral video, which has received over 4 million views on Instagram. Karolina Goswami walks with security in India.(Instagram/@indiaindetails)

Karolina Goswami had reportedly received over 220 threats from Dhruv Rathee fans back in May. The threats came after she analysed Rathee’s YouTube videos, claiming to expose his “anti-India propaganda.”

In videos posted on her own YouTube channel “India in Details,” Goswami had called out Germany-based Dhruv Rathee for publishing fake news and asked for a ban on his social media channels. Dhruv Rathee fans apparently targeted Goswami and her family with threats over her videos.

Goswami and her husband claim they were also attacked by Rathee fans in Germany last year. These fans vandalised their car and took away their devices during the attack in 2023.

“We will continue living in India,” the Polish YouTuber declared in her now-viral Instagram video shared two days ago. The clip shows her accompanied by security personnel while walking with her family.

Take a look at the video below:

In May, Goswami had appealed to the Indian government to provide her with security due to the threats she received. She also shared screenshots of the rape threats she received over her videos.

“My family and I have faced more than 220 threats and we can’t bear this anymore,” she said. However, the Polish YouTuber did not receive a response from the government.

In her social media posts over the last few weeks, she reiterated that she would continue to live and work in India. However, the YouTuber announced that she and her family would not base themselves in any one city but continue moving around the country.