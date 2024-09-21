Dhruv Rathee, wife Juli Lbr welcome ‘little baby boy to the world’. See first pics

On Saturday, Dhruv Rathee and his wife Juli Lbr welcomed a new addition to their family - a baby boy. As soon as he announced the big news on Instagram, people flocked to the post's comments section to congratulate the new parents. They showered the couple and the newest member of their family with love. Dhruv Rathee with his wife Juli Lbr (L) and his newborn son (R). (Instagram/dhruvrathee)

“Welcoming our little baby boy to the world,” the YouTuber wrote and added two hashtags, his name and #baby. He also added a small black heart on his post.

Rathee shared two adorable photos. The first picture shows him looking at the camera with a smiling face while holding his newborn son. The second picture is a close-up of the baby sleeping peacefully.

Take a look at the heartwarming post here:

What did Dia Mirza and Richa Chadha say?

Dhruv Rathee’s post attracted comments from celebrities and social media users alike. Actor Dia Mirza shared a sweet message for the little one. “Love and blessings to the little one,” she wrote.

As for Fukrey actor Richa Chadha, she posted, “Congratulations and all the love in the world to you guys,” along with a heart emoticon.

Social media celebrates:

“Millions of blessings to the new baby boy and family,” an individual wrote. Another posted, “Little Dhruv Rathee.” A third commented, “This is super sweet.” Many expressed their reactions by writing “congratulations.”

Back in July, Dhruv Rathee took to Instagram to share that he was expecting the arrival of "Baby Rathee" in September. He also posted three beautiful pictures. One of them shows his wife Juli Lbr holding her baby bump with a smile on her face.

The second picture shows her looking at the camera with Dhruv Rathee by her side. The then-parents-to-be are seen smiling. The third photo captures Lbr holding her baby bump while looking straight ahead.