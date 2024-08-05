‘OG Olympian’: Dhruv Rathee on meeting shooting legend Abhinav Bindra

Dhruv Rathee often takes to X to share his opinions on various social issues. His latest share, however, is different from his usual posts. It shows him with a legendary personality of Indian sports - Abhinav Bindra. The image shows Dhruv Rathee and Abhinav Bindra. (X/@dhruv_rathee)

“With the OG Olympian,” Dhruv Rathee wrote while sharing a picture of him with Abhinav Bindra. Rathee is seen wearing a green T-shirt, while Bindra is in a purple one. They are seen smiling while looking towards the camera.

Abhinav Bindra made history after he became India's first individual gold medallist at the Olympics. The shooter won his medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics in the men's 10m air rifle event. In his illustrious career, he has also won a gold medal in the World Championship and multiple medals at the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games.

Born on 28 September 1982 in Dehradun, he started his career in shooting after seeing people participate in this sport on TV. At 15, he attended the 1998 Commonwealth Games and then participated in the 2000 Sydney Olympics, where he was the youngest Indian participant.

Take a look at the post by Dhruv Rathee here:

The post has over 5.2 lakh views and nearly 51,000 likes. Entrepreneur Ankit Mayank wrote, “The two golden boys.” Another person posted, “Two heroes on one frame.”

A third individual added, “Both are looking awesome.” A fourth wrote, “Good to see two legends in one frame.”

Dhruv Rathee:

He is a YouTuber and vlogger who garnered widespread attention and created debates among social media users for his videos on government policies, among other things. In addition to social media platforms, where he speaks about various topics, he also has a separate travel YouTube channel.

He and his wife Juli Lbr recently also announced that they are expecting their first child.