IIT student backs out of Bengaluru job with YouTuber despite 'excellent' pay. Here's why

ByShylaja Varma
Oct 18, 2024 05:22 PM IST

YouTuber Ishan Sharma sought advice from X after an IIT Madras student turned down his job offer.

A YouTuber with over 1.5 million subscribers revealed that a candidate he had offered the role of video editor in Bengaluru backed out at the last minute, an experience he had encountered before.

Ishan Sharma has over 1.5 million subscribers on YouTube.(X/@Ishansharma7390)
Ishan Sharma has over 1.5 million subscribers on YouTube.(X/@Ishansharma7390)

Notably, the applicant is a student at IIT Madras, pursuing a BSc in Computer Science, Ishan Sharma told HT.com.

The YouTuber shared the screenshot of the email sent by the applicant turning down the offer, in which the latter cited the reason for not wanting to take up the job.

"Tried hiring a video editor. He signed the offer letter. And then sends me this email. Has happened with me multiple times," Sharma wrote on X, asking his followers for advice on what he should do next.

Take a look at the email:

In his email, the IIT Madras student told Sharma that he gave a lot of thought to the job offer but after thinking through, he would not be able to join.

"The main reason is that leaving IIT campus at this stage in my life isn't the right choice for me. I want to at least complete one or two more years here. This is my final decision. It won't change," the student said.

He also clarified that Sharma's offer was "excellent" and that he was not turning the job down over money.

Here is how X reacted to Ishan Sharma's post:

A few users claimed that it is perhaps due to a low salary offer that the IIT Madras student turned down the job.

“Not a hater but, I've heard from a few guys that you pay quite low to editors considering your brand value. Could that be the reason?” X user Bablu Sharma said.

“You honestly pay very less, Ishan. Ask me how I know this? Some of the editors from your team were my friends, they quit you to join my team because of money they were getting,” said Sahil Gondhedekar, a video editor.

Several other users wondered why the YouTuber was considering an IIT student for a video-editing role.

“Go for professionals, pay them good salary. They will stick. These college kids change their mood every hour,” another user said.

Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
