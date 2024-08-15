Dhruv Rathee slammed for revealing name of victim in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee came under fire for revealing the name of the Kolkata rape-murder victim. He also faced criticism earlier after reportedly deleting an X post on the horrific incident. YouTuber Dhruv Rathee's post on Kolkata doctor Rape-Murder case has gone viral. (File Photo)

According to the Free Press Journal, the influencer and activist shared "Justice For Nirbhaya 2" on X but later deleted it. This caused people to criticise him, alleging that he deleted the post as he was afraid of the ruling government of West Bengal.

What did Dhruv Rathee say about the deleted post?

The YouTuber, while replying to an X user, shared why he deleted the post. “Because some people pointed out that it was insensitive to call (name hidden) as Nirbhaya2. I thought over it and felt that they were right.” he wrote.

However, he came under fire once again after he mentioned the name of the victim in a hashtag while sharing about the incident. “The rape-murder case in West Bengal is heartbreaking. It exposes the inhumane working conditions for doctors, the lack of their safety and the miserable state of law and order in West Bengal. Hope CBI does a fast track trial and gets justice (sic),” he wrote on X, adding a hashtag containing the victim's name.

Dhruv Rathee's post on Kolkata rape-murder. (Screengrab)

How did social media react?

People were quick to point out how he shouldn’t name the victim. Prashant Umrao, an advocate, wrote, “When the Rape victim is dead or of unsound mind the name of the victim or her identity should not be disclosed even under the authorisation of the next of the kin. - #SupremeCourt.” Several people also asked him why he deleted his previous X post.

The tragic rape and murder of the female trainee doctor at Kolkata’s R G Kar Medical College and Hospital shook the nation. Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer, is the prime accused in this heinous crime. Allegedly, he is a repeat offender with a history of violence against women.