YouTuber Dhruv Rathee responds to viral posts claiming his wife is Pakistani: ‘How desperate do you have to be’

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee has taken to his social media pages to debunk the viral claims that his wife is Pakistani and he is also from the same country. He shared posts calling those spreading the fake news “desperate”. Further, he added that he is “100% Indian” and his wife is “100% German”. YouTuber Dhruv Rathee shared these screenshots, which claim that his wife is Pakistani. (X/@dhruv_rathee)

“How desperate do you have to be to drag my wife’s innocent family into this?” Dhruv Rathee wrote and shared a few screenshots of viral posts claiming his wife’s family is from Pakistan. He also shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp message claiming that the YouTuber is from Pakistan.

“For the record, I’m obviously 100% Indian and my wife is 100% German,” he further added.

Addressing those spreading the fake news, Rathee added, “They have no answer to the questions I raised in my videos. They’re completely rattled! They’re getting more shameless day by day regarding the lies they spew”.

Take a look at Dhruv Rathee’s entire post here:

Since being shared a day ago, the post has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated over one million likes - and the numbers are only increasing. He also shared the same post on X, which went viral and received over 1.7 million views.

How did social media users react to Dhruv Rathee’s post?

“It's your truth which made them mad... Go ahead on your path. Give them more reasons to hate you,” wrote an X user.

“Don’t worry bro keep it up and upload your next video,” shared another.

“Don’t worry, bro, keep it up,” joined a third.

Dhruv Rathee’s YouTube channel, which he joined in 2013, has over 19 million subscribers. Till now, he has posted over 600 videos. He garnered widespread attention and created debates among social media users for his videos on government policies, among other things.

Born in Haryana, Rathee completed his mechanical engineering in Germany and is married to Juli Lbr-Rathee. She and Rathee run a separate vlog where the couple capture their travel adventures.