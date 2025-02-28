Couples swapped: Lee Jong Suk, Moon Ga Young snapped in Hong Kong as IU-Cha Eunwoo pics go viral

Feb 27 became the day of the viral K-drama couples switcheroo. Hallyu stars IU and Lee Jong Suk’s real-life romance has been going strong for nearly the past three years despite persistent rumours of their breakup. Both household favourites are currently also committed to their professional goals, with Lee set to appear in tvN’s upcoming legal drama and IU stepping up for a brand-new high jewellery photoshoot collaboration. (Left) Moon Ga Young-Lee Jong Suk's new pairing will show a never-seen-before dynamic in tvN's upcoming legal drama, Seocho-dong. (Right) IU and Cha Eunwoo pose for Chaumet's latest campaign. (X / Instagram / Chaumet)

Ironically, they’ve joined forces with those top celebrities for these projects, who also partnered up professionally as an onscreen couple for the hit K-drama, True Beauty - Moon Ga Young and Cha Eunwoo.

New K-drama couple Lee Jong Suk-Moon Ga Young shooting for their drama in Hong Kong

On Thursday, local fans spotted Lee Jong Suk and Moon Ga Young shooting for their forthcoming legal drama “Seocho-dong” (working title) in the streets of Hong Kong. These fan-shared snaps of the new onscreen K-drama pair hit the internet on the same day IU’s latest Chaumet campaign shoot with Cha Eunwoo went viral.

IU-Cha Eunwoo's Chaumet photoshoot goes viral

Fans have been going gaga over the K-pop soloists-actors duo’s “lethal face cards” ever since the Bee De Chaumet campaign photos went live. However, not everyone turned out to be a fan of the unexpected pairing, with some even calling out their “awkward” chemistry around each other. Flaunting Chaumet’s ‘Bee My Love’ collection’s jewellery line featuring a distinct honeycomb pattern, the latest promotion campaign featured IU and Eunwoo in full denim getups.

More about Seocho-dong K-drama

Meanwhile, on the other side of the word, Lee Jong Suk and Moon Ga Young accepted their new roles as Ahn Joo Hyun and Kang Hee Ji, two associated lawyers with varying levels of experience in the field. Both characters work at different law firms in the same building in Seocho-dong.

Despite the professional divide, Lee and Moon’s realistic characters buddy up with others to form the five musketeers’ gathering of associate lawyers who navigate through life cheerfully even in the face of challenges posed by cold lawsuits in their way. The legal drama, brimming with affectionate moments, is scheduled to air on tvN in the first half of 2025.

Even beyond their Seocho-dong drama schedule, both Moon Ga Young and Lee Jong Suk are booked and busy. The former is currently appearing alongside Choi Hyun Wook in tvN’s My Dearest Nemesis, whereas the latter actor is expected to join Shin Min Ah and Ju Ji Hoon for the historical drama, The Remarried Empress.