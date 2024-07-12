True Beauty actress Moon Ga Young and Twinkling Watermelon star Choi Hyun Wook are reportedly gearing up for a new K-drama. The tvN original revolves around the story of a young couple who first met on an online gaming platform and reunited 16 years later as a boss and employee. Directed by Lee Soo Hyun, the actress has previously worked with the director on Find Me In Your Memory. True Beauty star Moon Ga Young and Choi Hyun Wook to star in new romance K-drama: Black Salt Dragon

Moon Ga Young to lead new rom-com

Scheduled for release in the first half of 2025, the K-drama titled "Black Salt Dragon" (Korean title- He’s the Black Dragon) has already generated high expectations with its stellar cast. Moon Ga Young, who's famous for hits like Tempted, Link: Eat, Love, Kill, and True Beauty, is teaming up with Choi Hyun Wook, who impressed us with his main character energy in Twinkling Watermelon. On July 12, tvN officially announced the two stars for the new show.

About Black Salt Dragon

Written by Kim Soo Yeon, the K-drama is going to have Hyun Wook as Ban Joo Yeon, who's the Chaebol heir basically the big shot at Yongsung Department Store, making all the big decisions and heading up the strategic planning team. On the other hand, Moon Ga Young is going to play Baek Soo Jung, this super dedicated and skilled worker who's really good at what she does. The story kicks off when they meet at an online gaming event back in their teens. Fast forward to sixteen years later, and they run into each other again, but things are a bit different this time around.

This story is about a woman who often causes trouble for her bosses, especially Ban Joo Yeon, who she first ran into while playing an online game and ended up with a really embarrassing moment. The story is based on a webtoon called "He’s a Black Dragon" by Hye Jin Yang. Ban Joo Yeon is shown as someone who's all about being perfect, but life has been tough for him after he got rejected by the girl he first liked in the game. Now, he's facing his biggest challenge yet. The show is being directed by Lee Soo Hyun, who's worked on other popular shows like Delightfully Deceitful, The Witch's Diner, "Sh**ting Stars, and more.