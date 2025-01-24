Shin Min Ah and Lee Jong Suk's romance drama to welcome Ju Ji Hoon in key role

Ju Ji Hoon may join South Korea's beloved stars Lee Jong Suk and Sin Min Ah for their first on-screen pairing in the fantasy K-drama. Based on the popular web novel The Remarried Empress, the Kingdom star has reportedly been approached to take on a key role in the show, which follows Navier’s adventurous journey. Lee Jong-suk (Ace Factory) Shin Min-ah (AM Entertainment) Ju Ji-hoon's (H& Entertainment)

Ju Ji Hoon in talks to join IU and Lee Jong Suk

“It’s true that [Ju Ji Hoon] has received an offer and is currently reviewing it, but it has not yet been definitively decided that he will appear in the drama,” said the agency, according to Korean news media outlet, ize.

Joo Ji Hoon is being considered for the lead role of Emperor Sobieshu in the upcoming drama adaptation. While his agency confirmed receiving the offer, they haven't finalised his decision. Sobieshu, the emperor of the Eastern Empire and Navier's ex-husband, is a complex character in the original work – a "bad man" who adds dramatic tension to the story, despite his undeniable charisma.

About The Remarried Empress

The Remarried Empress is a popular story adapted from a web novel, serialized as a webtoon, and enjoyed by a large fanbase. It centers around Navier, the exemplary Empress of the Eastern Empire, who is divorced by her husband, Emperor Sobieshu, due to his infidelity.

Navier later remarries Prince Heinri of the Western Kingdom and finds happiness. Joo Ji Hoon has been offered the role of Sobieshu, while Shin Min Ah and Lee Jong Suk are currently in talks to portray Navier and Heinri, respectively, in the upcoming drama adaptation. The official date of premiere is yet to be unveiled.