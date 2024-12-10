Lee Jong Suk to join No Gain No Love actress for fantasy romance after booking another drama with Moon Ga Young

Lee Jong Suk is on a roll. The highly sought-after, bankable South Korean actor is back in the K-drama race. In November, the Big Mouth star was confirmed to star alongside True Beauty actress Moon Ga Young in a new legal drama. Jumping into the new year with his booked professional calendar, the former runway model is now in talks to romance Shin Min Ah, who recently successfully wrapped up her No Gain No Love schedule with Kim Young Dae. Lee Jong Suk is in talks to star opposite Shin Min Ah in a new fantasy romance K-drama.(Instagram)

Lee Jong Suk is considering the new K-drama role

K-media reports emerging earlier today announced that Lee’s speculated appearance will be featured in the upcoming drama “The Remarried Empress” (literal translation). If the deal goes through, he will take the lead as the prince of the Western Kingdom. Eventually, his agency, ACE FACTORY, responded to the report, saying, “The Remarried Empress is one of the projects Lee Jong Suk received an offer for. His appearance has not yet been confirmed.”

Shin Min Ah was offered the female lead's role in The Remarried Empress K-drama

The release date and other first details about the forthcoming drama, like Lee Jong Suk’s role, have yet to be determined. What we do know so far is that the series will be based on the fantasy romance web novel of the same name. It is centred around Navier’s character, the empress of the Eastern Empire who discovers her husband’s ulterior motives for pushing for her mistress to become the new empress.

After divorcing her husband, she embarks on her ambitious journey to take on the empress's duties elsewhere. As per early October reports, Shin Min Ah was offered to play this role. Her agency, AM Entertainment, consequently updated that she was, in fact, reviewing the drama and the possibility of leading it as Navier.

Meanwhile, Jong Suk has been presented with the opportunity to play Heinrich Alex Laszlo, the heir to the throne of the Western Kingdom, which is at par with its Eastern counterpart. The fantasy romance will ultimately witness him falling head over heels for Navier. The real connections will take shape once they are married, and he has ascended to the throne.