Director Bong Joon Ho, K-entertainment celebs call for Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment, arrest after martial law turmoil

K-entertainment creative insiders, including renowned names like Parasite director Bong Joon Ho and beloved K-drama actresses Son Ye Jin (Crash Landing on You), Moon So Ri (Queenmaker) and others, have taken a stand against South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. On December 7, South Korean media reports announced that 77 film organisations, including the Directors Guild of Korea and the Producers Guild of Korea, and a total of 2,518 individuals affiliated with the industry issued a petition, demanding the politician’s suspension from office. Prominent South Korean film industry representatives, including Parasite director Bong Joon Ho, officially took a stand against President Yoon Suk Yeol after his brief imposition of martial law earlier this week.(REUTERS)

Korean film industry joins calls for Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment

Filmmakers and other industry members firmly joined forces calling for the South Korean president’s impeachment and arrest in light of the recent unprecedented martial law declaration. Although the move was ultimately called off within hours of its institution, Yoon’s decision wreaked havoc on the country’s foundation, recalling South Korea’s dark pre-democracy history.

Yoon’s controversial imposition of martial law threw the country into political chaos. Late Tuesday night, lawmakers had to force their way past soldiers into parliament to unanimously vote against the developing nightmare.

What does the petition against the South Korean president say?

The co-signed petition pushed by the K-entertainment industry names directors Bong Joon Ho, Jang Joon Hwan, Byun Young Joo and actress Moon So Ri as witnesses. Meanwhile, Son Ye Jin, Jun Ji Hyun, Kang Dong Won and others took a stand as signatories.

An extract of the petition labelling Yoon as an “offender guilty of treason” reads, “If impeachment is the fastest way, then we must choose it; if there is a different means of expelling him from his position, we must seek out the fastest possible option.”

The South Korean film industry representatives even refused to acknowledge Yoon Suk Yeol as the country’s president. Calling for his suspension from office and subsequent arrest for his crimes, they added, “The arrest and conviction of Yoon Seok Yeol, who admitted to his crime of treason during a live broadcast today, and the arrest and conviction of the Minister of Defense and all other parties responsible for the martial law declaration, is a most evident and necessary course of action which cannot be compromised.”

Filmmakers, including Bong Joon Ho, say martial law scenario defied even cinematic sensibilities

According to The Korea Times, the country’s film community members stressed how the president’s illegal martial law imposition had fractured governmental systems, beckoning an era of military dictatorship. Their petition argued, how the rising scenario “defies even the most imaginative film plot,” branding Yoon as the “greatest threat to the Republic of Korea.” The filmmakers also lamented, “The once-celebrated Korean Wave has plummeted under this administration.”

The majority opposition, led by the Democratic Party of Korea, has also moved for a vote to impeach Yoon for violating the constitution. The National Assembly will consider the motion today, December 7, at 5 PM KST.

On Saturday, President Yoon apologised for his brief and abrupt call for martial law imposition ahead of the parliamentary vote on his impeachment