South Korea martial law: Monsta X's IM goes viral as 1st K-pop idol to deliver breaking news

MONSTA X’s I.M has often grabbed the K-pop community’s (fans included) attention for numerous reasons. On Tuesday, he again made waves online after becoming the first idol to deliver the news of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s martial law declaration. The emergency public announcement bringing the country to a standstill coincided with the rapper’s live broadcast of KBS CoolFM’s Kiss the Radio program. IM’s show airs daily from 10 pm to midnight, making it an ideal platform for disseminating the news to the national masses. During the Tuesday, December 3, live broadcast of KBS CoolFM’s 'MONSTA X I.M’s Kiss the Radio show, the K-pop idol became the first from his side of the K-entertainment industry to break the news of the South Korean martial law declaration.(X)

MONSTA X member IM breaks the martial law declaration news during live broadcast

The South Korean performer, who is the youngest member of the Starship Entertainment boy group, solemnly spoke out during the broadcast, “Breaking news: President Yoon Suk Yeol has declared martial law this evening.” IM, aka Changkyun, switched his show’s characteristic lighthearted approach, which is celebrated for its healing tone, directly associated with his baritone’s profound quality and fellow K-pop stars' guest appearances.

Astonished listeners were shaken to their core when they heard possibly the first-of-its-kind development of “getting martial law news from an idol.”

Despite the radio show’s premises decked in holiday decorations, the “God Damn” singer deemed it a priority to deliver the internationally-relevant news that sent shockwaves across the globe, prompting fierce discussions around the importance of democracy. “An idol delivering martial law breaking news is something I never expected,” a social media user wrote online.

Martial law is lifted hours after parliamentary vote

After a tense night of political turmoil pitting troops against lawmakers and the public, the South Korean president eventually retracted his martial law imposition. Following a unanimous bipartisan parliamentary vote rejecting martial law, a reminder of the country’s dark pre-democracy period, Yoon said his government withdrew military personnel. The liberal opposition Democratic Party has since condemned Yoon’s “clear violation of the constitution,” urging him to resign or face impeachment.