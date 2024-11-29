Teen K-pop star exits rookie girl group after agency CEO's sexual harassment rumours

19-year-old South Korean singer Gaeun quit the K-pop group MADEIN merely months after the original seven-member music act's September debut. Born in 2005, Gaeun has officially left the girl group MADEIN following reports of the agency CEO's inappropriate behaviour targetting her when she was a minor. (X/Twitter)

On Friday, November 29, the K-pop group’s agency, 143 Entertainment, officially confirmed the news of the teen singer’s exit. The South Korean record label founded by producer Digital Masta is home to the beloved third-generation K-pop boy group iKON. Moving forward, the rookie act MADEIN will continue as a six-member band with Mashiro, MiU, Suhye, Yeseo, Serina and Nagomi.

The label stated, “We regret to inform you that member Gaeun will be leaving the team as of today. Since debuting with MADEIN in September, Gaeun has made significant efforts to contribute to the group’s activities. However, due to overlapping personal circumstances, she has found it difficult to continue participating in team activities, leading to her decision to leave the group.”

Gaeun was previously placed on a temporary break after reports of sexual harassment

The ill-fated revelation comes weeks after the company announced the fifth-generation K-pop singer's temporary hiatus on November 11 due to health reasons.

Shortly after, the former girl group member wiped her Instagram account clean by removing all posts and erasing MADEIN’s name from her profile. Her social media activity, including the noticeable unfollowing of agency accounts, sparked heavy speculation, especially in light of recent rumours that she was the victim of the agency CEO's alleged inappropriate advances.

The inflammatory report broke cover through JTBC’s ‘Crime Chief’ on November 22. Initially, neither MADEIN nor Gaeun’s names were included in the broadcast. Exposing a recorded conversation, the current affairs program only highlighted that a member of a multinational girl group (identified as ‘A’) that debuted in September had accused the company’s co-founder and CEO of sexual harassment.

MADEIN's agency denies sexual harassment allegations

143 Entertainment’s latest official announcement regarding Gaeun’s departure from MADEIN also firmly denied the allegations, saying that the “rumours about the recent sexual harassment allegations are untrue.” The company further laid down that they “possess clear and substantial evidence to prove the falsity of these claims.”

The statement concluded by informing fans that all previously postponed group schedules would proceed as planned. MADEIN’s agency also asked for “continued warm support and encouragement for both Gaeun” and the girl group.

The company may have strongly dismissed the heavy allegations. However, it’s difficult to brush away the fact that at the time of the alleged instances (October) cited in the JTBC report, Gaeun was underage. She turned 19 earlier this month.

