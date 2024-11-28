2024 Blue Dragon Film Awards: Where to watch, nominees and more info

Continuing the annual tradition of the Blue Dragon Film Awards, the 45th edition of the South Korean award ceremony will set off the alarm for the early onset of the weekend. Organised by the Korean newspaper publication Sports Chosun, this year's event will go live on Friday, November 29, at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul. Han Ji Min and Lee Je Hoon will be taking over the hosting duties for the 2024 Blue Dragon Film Awards on Friday, November 29, 2024. (Instagram)

K-drama actors Han Ji Min and Lee Je Hoon will usher in a new era as new MCS, taking over the responsibility previously honed by veteran K-star Kim Hye Soo. The Juvenile Justice actress helmed the iconic role as the Blue Dragon Film Awards MC for the past 30 years. Her yearslong contributions to the prestigious award series were honoured last year as she took the stage as the show's main host for the final time. Han Ji Min will grace the ceremony as Kim's successor by bearing the badge of the new “Blue Dragon Goddess.”

Following the customary schedule, A-list celebrities across various branches of the K-entertainment industry will first walk the red carpet. Hours later, the main event will kick off by settling the fierce competition between giants of the Korean movie scene. Nominations for the show were announced a month ago, with Exhuma, starring Choi Min Sik, Kim Go Eun, Lee Do Hyun and Yoo Hae Jin, leading the ranks with 12 nods.

Where to watch the Blue Dragon Film Awards 2024?

Since KBS and Naver Now will be handling the TV coverage, the show will also be easily accessible to international audiences via KBS YouTube channels. KBS Kpop's official YouTube channel has already begun the countdown for the red carpet event's broadcast, scheduled for 6:30 PM KST (3 PM IST). According to the Sports Chosun website, the main show will go live at 8:30 PM KST (5 PM IST).

2024 Blue Dragon Film Awards nominees

Best New Actress

Kwon Yu Ri for Dolphin

Lee Joo Myung for Pilot

Ha Yoon Kyung for Concerning My Daughter

Lee Hye Ri for Victory

Park Joo Hyun for Drive

Best New Actor

Noh Sang Hyun for Love in the Big City

Lee Do Hyun for Exhuma

Lee Jung Ha for Victory

Kang Seung Ho for House of the Seasons

Joo Jong Hyuk for Because I Hate Korea

Best New Director

Nam Dong Hyeop for Handsome Guys

Celine Song for Past Lives

Cho Hyun Chul for The Dream Songs

Kim Se Hwi for Following

Oh Jung Min for House of the Seasons

Actor in a Leading Role

Lee Sung Min for Handsome Guys

Jung Woo Sung for 12.12: The Day

Choi Min Sik for Exhuma

Lee Je Hoon for Escape

Hwang Jung Min for 12.12: The Day

Actress in a Leading Role

Kim Go Eun for Exhum

Ra Mi Ran for Citizen of a Kind

Tang Wei for Wonderland

Go Ah Sung for Because I Hate Korea

Jeon Do Yeon for Revolver

Actor in a Supporting Role

Koo Kyo Hwan for Escape

Yoo Hae Jin for Exhuma

Lee Hee Joon for Handsome Guys

Jung Hae In for I, the Executioner

Park Hae Joon for 12.12: The Day

Actress in a Supporting Role

Yeom Hye Ran for Citizen of a Kind

Lim Ji Yeon for Revolver

Han Sun Hwa for Pilot

Gong Seung Yeon for Handsome Guys

Lee Sang Hee for My Name is Loh Kiwan

Best Director

Kim Tae Yong for Wonderland

Lee Jong Pil for Escape

Jang Jae Hyun for Exhuma

Kim Sung Su for 12.12: The Day

Ryoo Seung Wan for I, the Executioner

Best Picture

12.12: The Day

Exhuma

Handsome Guys

Past Lives

I, the Executioner

Best Screenplay

12.12: The Day

Exhuma

Handsome Guys

The Dream Songs

Past Lives

Best Cinematography

I, the Executioner

Escape

Exhuma

Revolver

12.12: The Day

Production Design Award

12.12: The Day

Wonderland

Exhuma

Escape

Revolver

Film Editing Award

12.12: The Day

Exhuma

Escape

I, the Executioner

Handsome Guys

Music Award

Escape

Exhuma

Victory

Love in the Big City

I, the Executioner

Staff Award