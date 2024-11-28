2024 Blue Dragon Film Awards: Where to watch, nominees and more info
This year's Blue Dragon Film Awards are slated for Friday. It will be the first ceremony after three decades that Kim Hye Soo will not host.
Continuing the annual tradition of the Blue Dragon Film Awards, the 45th edition of the South Korean award ceremony will set off the alarm for the early onset of the weekend. Organised by the Korean newspaper publication Sports Chosun, this year's event will go live on Friday, November 29, at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul.
K-drama actors Han Ji Min and Lee Je Hoon will usher in a new era as new MCS, taking over the responsibility previously honed by veteran K-star Kim Hye Soo. The Juvenile Justice actress helmed the iconic role as the Blue Dragon Film Awards MC for the past 30 years. Her yearslong contributions to the prestigious award series were honoured last year as she took the stage as the show's main host for the final time. Han Ji Min will grace the ceremony as Kim's successor by bearing the badge of the new “Blue Dragon Goddess.”
Following the customary schedule, A-list celebrities across various branches of the K-entertainment industry will first walk the red carpet. Hours later, the main event will kick off by settling the fierce competition between giants of the Korean movie scene. Nominations for the show were announced a month ago, with Exhuma, starring Choi Min Sik, Kim Go Eun, Lee Do Hyun and Yoo Hae Jin, leading the ranks with 12 nods.
Where to watch the Blue Dragon Film Awards 2024?
Since KBS and Naver Now will be handling the TV coverage, the show will also be easily accessible to international audiences via KBS YouTube channels. KBS Kpop's official YouTube channel has already begun the countdown for the red carpet event's broadcast, scheduled for 6:30 PM KST (3 PM IST). According to the Sports Chosun website, the main show will go live at 8:30 PM KST (5 PM IST).
2024 Blue Dragon Film Awards nominees
Best New Actress
- Kwon Yu Ri for Dolphin
- Lee Joo Myung for Pilot
- Ha Yoon Kyung for Concerning My Daughter
- Lee Hye Ri for Victory
- Park Joo Hyun for Drive
Best New Actor
- Noh Sang Hyun for Love in the Big City
- Lee Do Hyun for Exhuma
- Lee Jung Ha for Victory
- Kang Seung Ho for House of the Seasons
- Joo Jong Hyuk for Because I Hate Korea
Best New Director
- Nam Dong Hyeop for Handsome Guys
- Celine Song for Past Lives
- Cho Hyun Chul for The Dream Songs
- Kim Se Hwi for Following
- Oh Jung Min for House of the Seasons
Actor in a Leading Role
- Lee Sung Min for Handsome Guys
- Jung Woo Sung for 12.12: The Day
- Choi Min Sik for Exhuma
- Lee Je Hoon for Escape
- Hwang Jung Min for 12.12: The Day
Actress in a Leading Role
- Kim Go Eun for Exhum
- Ra Mi Ran for Citizen of a Kind
- Tang Wei for Wonderland
- Go Ah Sung for Because I Hate Korea
- Jeon Do Yeon for Revolver
Actor in a Supporting Role
- Koo Kyo Hwan for Escape
- Yoo Hae Jin for Exhuma
- Lee Hee Joon for Handsome Guys
- Jung Hae In for I, the Executioner
- Park Hae Joon for 12.12: The Day
Actress in a Supporting Role
- Yeom Hye Ran for Citizen of a Kind
- Lim Ji Yeon for Revolver
- Han Sun Hwa for Pilot
- Gong Seung Yeon for Handsome Guys
- Lee Sang Hee for My Name is Loh Kiwan
Best Director
- Kim Tae Yong for Wonderland
- Lee Jong Pil for Escape
- Jang Jae Hyun for Exhuma
- Kim Sung Su for 12.12: The Day
- Ryoo Seung Wan for I, the Executioner
Best Picture
- 12.12: The Day
- Exhuma
- Handsome Guys
- Past Lives
- I, the Executioner
Best Screenplay
- 12.12: The Day
- Exhuma
- Handsome Guys
- The Dream Songs
- Past Lives
Best Cinematography
- I, the Executioner
- Escape
- Exhuma
- Revolver
- 12.12: The Day
Production Design Award
- 12.12: The Day
- Wonderland
- Exhuma
- Escape
- Revolver
Film Editing Award
- 12.12: The Day
- Exhuma
- Escape
- I, the Executioner
- Handsome Guys
Music Award
- Escape
- Exhuma
- Victory
- Love in the Big City
- I, the Executioner
Staff Award
- Wonderland (VFX)
- I, the Executioner (martial arts)
- Revolver (costume)
- Exhuma (makeup)
- 12.12: The Day (special effects)
