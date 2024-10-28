Cha Eun Woo, Chun Woo Hee, Lee Je Hoon, Day6 and others snag 2024 Korean Popular Culture and Arts Awards: Winners list

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism's Korea Creative Agency has hosted the most prestigious government award series, the Korean Popular Culture and Arts Awards, annually since 2010. Days before this year's ceremony, the pre-announced list of winners was revealed to the Hallyu Wave enthusiasts on October 28. The 15th anniversary of the popular awards ceremony is scheduled to be held at Haeoreum Grand Theatre, the National Theatre of Korea, Seoul, on October 31. Cha Eun Woo and Chun Woo Hee, among others, will be awarded winning trophies at the 2024 Korean Popular Culture and Arts Awards this Thursday, October 31.

The winners' list included quite a few experienced players known to have contributed to the development of South Korean popular culture and its propagation on a global scale. Fan-favourite celebrities, including actor-singer Cha Eun Woo, Taxi Driver star Lee Je Hoon, K-pop band DAY6, The Atypical Family’s Chun Woo Hee, much-celebrated songwriter and record producer under SM Entertainment Kenzie and others secured some pivotal wins.

Here are all the winners of the 15th Korean Popular Culture and Arts Awards, who are expected to be honoured with their glistening trophies on Thursday.

2024 Korean Popular Culture and Arts Awards winners

Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism’s Commendation

Band DAY6

Band Silica Gel

Band JANNABI

Actress Ahn Eun Jin

Actor Cha Eun Woo

Actress Go Min Si

Comedian Yoon Sung Ho

Actress Jung Ho Yeon

Director Yoon Jung Ho

Prime Minister’s Commendation

Actor Lee Je Hoon

Actress Chun Woo Hee

Musical actor Choi Jae Rim

Singer Jang Ki Ha

Voice actor Kim Young Jin

Director Jang Jae Hyun

Music director Kim Sung Soo

Composer Kenzie

Eungwan Order of Cultural Merit

Actor Shin Goo

Actress Kang Boo Ja

Presidential Commendation

Actor Jo Jung Suk

Musical actor Hong Kwang Ho

Director Kim Han Min

Guitarist Kim Mok Kyung

Actress Yeom Hye Ran

Voice actor Kim Do Hyun

Sound artist Lee Tae Kyung

Bogwan Order of Cultural Merit

Singer Kim Chang Wan

Writer Lim Ki Hong

Hwagwan Order of Cultural Merit

Actor Choi Soo Jong

Okgwan Order of Cultural Merit

Singer Lee Moon Se

The upcoming awards ceremony will be live-streamed online through the official KCON and The K-POP YouTube channels.