Cha Eun Woo, Chun Woo Hee, Lee Je Hoon, Day6 and others snag 2024 Korean Popular Culture and Arts Awards: Winners list
Fan favourites from K-drama and K-pop worlds, such as Cha Eun Woo, DAY6, JANNABI, and others, will be crowned winners at the Korean Popular & Arts Awards.
The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism's Korea Creative Agency has hosted the most prestigious government award series, the Korean Popular Culture and Arts Awards, annually since 2010. Days before this year's ceremony, the pre-announced list of winners was revealed to the Hallyu Wave enthusiasts on October 28. The 15th anniversary of the popular awards ceremony is scheduled to be held at Haeoreum Grand Theatre, the National Theatre of Korea, Seoul, on October 31.
The winners' list included quite a few experienced players known to have contributed to the development of South Korean popular culture and its propagation on a global scale. Fan-favourite celebrities, including actor-singer Cha Eun Woo, Taxi Driver star Lee Je Hoon, K-pop band DAY6, The Atypical Family’s Chun Woo Hee, much-celebrated songwriter and record producer under SM Entertainment Kenzie and others secured some pivotal wins.
Also read | No Gain No Love's Kim Young Dae to again play a ‘chaebol’ in new K-drama featuring Ra Mi Ran, Boyhood actress and more
Here are all the winners of the 15th Korean Popular Culture and Arts Awards, who are expected to be honoured with their glistening trophies on Thursday.
2024 Korean Popular Culture and Arts Awards winners
Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism’s Commendation
- Band DAY6
- Band Silica Gel
- Band JANNABI
- Actress Ahn Eun Jin
- Actor Cha Eun Woo
- Actress Go Min Si
- Comedian Yoon Sung Ho
- Actress Jung Ho Yeon
- Director Yoon Jung Ho
Prime Minister’s Commendation
- Actor Lee Je Hoon
- Actress Chun Woo Hee
- Musical actor Choi Jae Rim
- Singer Jang Ki Ha
- Voice actor Kim Young Jin
- Director Jang Jae Hyun
- Music director Kim Sung Soo
- Composer Kenzie
Eungwan Order of Cultural Merit
- Actor Shin Goo
- Actress Kang Boo Ja
Also read | Good Partner's Nam Ji Hyun and Moon Sang Min to lead identity switcheroo rom-com K-drama: Report
Presidential Commendation
- Actor Jo Jung Suk
- Musical actor Hong Kwang Ho
- Director Kim Han Min
- Guitarist Kim Mok Kyung
- Actress Yeom Hye Ran
- Voice actor Kim Do Hyun
- Sound artist Lee Tae Kyung
Bogwan Order of Cultural Merit
- Singer Kim Chang Wan
- Writer Lim Ki Hong
Hwagwan Order of Cultural Merit
- Actor Choi Soo Jong
Okgwan Order of Cultural Merit
- Singer Lee Moon Se
The upcoming awards ceremony will be live-streamed online through the official KCON and The K-POP YouTube channels.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.