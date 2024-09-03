Lovely Runner and Queen of Tears' cast members, aespa, Day6 and others crowned winners at 2024 Brand of the Year Awards

The votes are in, and so are the winning announcements from the Korean Brand of the Year Awards 2024. The Korean Consumer Forum revealed the victorious roster on September 3, with the expansive list boasting famous names like Lovely Runner and Queen of Tears’ leading cast members and several other beloved familiar celebrities from the K-entertainment industry. It’s been a significantly glorious year for Byeon Woo Seok, Kim Hye Yoon, Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won, and their steadfast influence in the K-drama industry is taking them to newer heights, granting them stellar wins across award ceremonies. Several Lovely Runner cast members won big at the 2024 Brand of the Year Awards on September 3. Meanwhile, Queen of Tears' Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won snag multiple trophies.(tvN)

In addition to the acting department being credited for its contributions to the showbiz domain, musical talents RIIZE, KISS OF LIFE, aespa, EXO’s Kyungsoo, Taeyeon, and many others also received accolades for their rising streaks.

Here are the winners of the 2024 Brand of the Year Awards.

2024 Brand of the Year Awards winners

MUSIC

Rising Star (Female Idol): KISS OF LIFE

KISS OF LIFE Rising Star (Male Idol): RIIZE

RIIZE Best Male Solo: Lim Young Woong

Lim Young Woong Best Female Solo: IU

IU Best Male Idol Group: TEMPEST

TEMPEST Best Female Idol Group: NewJeans

NewJeans Best Female Rookie: UNIS

UNIS Best Male Rookie: TWS

TWS Best Band: DAY6

DAY6 Best Female Entertainment Idol: IVE's An Yujin

IVE's An Yujin Best Male Solo (Vietnam): Doh Kyungsoo (of EXO)

Doh Kyungsoo (of EXO) Best Female Solo (Vietnam): Taeyeon (of Girls’ Generation)

Taeyeon (of Girls’ Generation) Best Male Idol Group (Vietnam): TEMPEST

TEMPEST Best Male Rookie (Vietnam): NCT WISH

NCT WISH Best Female Rooki (Vietnam): BABYMONSTER

BABYMONSTER Best Female Idol Group (Vietnam): aespa

aespa Best Male Vocal: Hong Isaac

Hong Isaac Best Female Vocal: Younha

Younha Hot Icon (Female): Lee Hyo Ri

DRAMA/FILM

Best Actress: Kim Ji Won (Queen of Tears)

Kim Ji Won Best Actor: Kim Soo Hyun (Queen of Tears)

Kim Soo Hyun Best K-drama (Vietnam): Queen of Tears

Best Actress (Vietnam): Kim Ji Won ( Queen of Tears)

Kim Ji Won ( Best Actor (Vietnam): Kim Soo Hyun

Kim Soo Hyun Best Actor (Hot Trend): Byeon Woo Seok

Byeon Woo Seok Best Actress (Hot Trend): Kim Hye Yoon

Kim Hye Yoon Male Actor of the Year (Rising Star): Song Geon Hee ( Lovely Runner)

Song Geon Hee ( Best Actress (Rising Star): Jeon Jong Seo (Wedding Impossible )

Jeon Jong Seo ) Best Actress (OTT): Chun Woo Hee ( The Atypical Family, The 8 Show )

Chun Woo Hee ( ) Best Actor (OTT): Koo Kyo Hwan ( DP2 )

Koo Kyo Hwan ( ) Acting Idol of the Year: Lee Seung Hyub ( Lovely Runner)

Lee Seung Hyub ( Best Actress (Scene Stealer): Jung Young Joo ( Lovely Runner)

Jung Young Joo ( Best Actor (Scene Stealer): Park Ji Hwan ( The Roundup: Punishment )

Park Ji Hwan ( ) Female Actress (Newcomer): Jang Da Ah

Jang Da Ah Male Actor (Newcomer): Kim Min Kyu ( Missing Crown Prince)

Kim Min Kyu ( Best Actress (Movie): Kim Go Eun ( Exhuma)

Kim Go Eun ( Best Actor (Movie) - 2nd consecutive year: Ma Dong Seok (The Roundup: Punishment)

OTHERS