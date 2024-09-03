Lovely Runner and Queen of Tears' cast members, aespa, Day6 and others crowned winners at 2024 Brand of the Year Awards
Byeon Woo Seok, Kim Hye Yoon and other Lovely Runner stars snagged major victories at 2024 Brand of the Year Awards. Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won also won big.
The votes are in, and so are the winning announcements from the Korean Brand of the Year Awards 2024. The Korean Consumer Forum revealed the victorious roster on September 3, with the expansive list boasting famous names like Lovely Runner and Queen of Tears’ leading cast members and several other beloved familiar celebrities from the K-entertainment industry. It’s been a significantly glorious year for Byeon Woo Seok, Kim Hye Yoon, Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won, and their steadfast influence in the K-drama industry is taking them to newer heights, granting them stellar wins across award ceremonies.
In addition to the acting department being credited for its contributions to the showbiz domain, musical talents RIIZE, KISS OF LIFE, aespa, EXO’s Kyungsoo, Taeyeon, and many others also received accolades for their rising streaks.
Here are the winners of the 2024 Brand of the Year Awards.
2024 Brand of the Year Awards winners
MUSIC
- Rising Star (Female Idol): KISS OF LIFE
- Rising Star (Male Idol): RIIZE
- Best Male Solo: Lim Young Woong
- Best Female Solo: IU
- Best Male Idol Group: TEMPEST
- Best Female Idol Group: NewJeans
- Best Female Rookie: UNIS
- Best Male Rookie: TWS
- Best Band: DAY6
- Best Female Entertainment Idol: IVE's An Yujin
- Best Male Solo (Vietnam): Doh Kyungsoo (of EXO)
- Best Female Solo (Vietnam): Taeyeon (of Girls’ Generation)
- Best Male Idol Group (Vietnam): TEMPEST
- Best Male Rookie (Vietnam): NCT WISH
- Best Female Rooki (Vietnam): BABYMONSTER
- Best Female Idol Group (Vietnam): aespa
- Best Male Vocal: Hong Isaac
- Best Female Vocal: Younha
- Hot Icon (Female): Lee Hyo Ri
DRAMA/FILM
- Best Actress: Kim Ji Won (Queen of Tears)
- Best Actor: Kim Soo Hyun (Queen of Tears)
- Best K-drama (Vietnam): Queen of Tears
- Best Actress (Vietnam): Kim Ji Won (Queen of Tears)
- Best Actor (Vietnam): Kim Soo Hyun
- Best Actor (Hot Trend): Byeon Woo Seok
- Best Actress (Hot Trend): Kim Hye Yoon
- Male Actor of the Year (Rising Star): Song Geon Hee (Lovely Runner)
- Best Actress (Rising Star): Jeon Jong Seo (Wedding Impossible)
- Best Actress (OTT): Chun Woo Hee (The Atypical Family, The 8 Show)
- Best Actor (OTT): Koo Kyo Hwan (DP2)
- Acting Idol of the Year: Lee Seung Hyub (Lovely Runner)
- Best Actress (Scene Stealer): Jung Young Joo (Lovely Runner)
- Best Actor (Scene Stealer): Park Ji Hwan (The Roundup: Punishment)
- Female Actress (Newcomer): Jang Da Ah
- Male Actor (Newcomer): Kim Min Kyu (Missing Crown Prince)
- Best Actress (Movie): Kim Go Eun (Exhuma)
- Best Actor (Movie) - 2nd consecutive year: Ma Dong Seok (The Roundup: Punishment)
OTHERS
- Person of the Year: Captain Hong Gil Eom
- Sports Athlete Category: Son Heung Min
- Multitainer (Male): Kyuhyun (of Super Junior)
- Multitainer (Female): Han Ga In
- Web Entertainment MC (Male): Yoo Jae Suk (PINGGYEGO)
- Web Entertainment MC (Female): Jang Do Yeon (Salon Drip)
- Male Entertainer (5th consecutive year): Yoo Jae Suk
- Female Entertainer (2nd consecutive year): Lee Eun Ji
- Male Entertainer (2nd consecutive year): Jo Se Ho
- Female Entertainer (5th consecutive year): Jang Do Yeon
- Celebrity YouTuber (Female): Jang Young Ran
- Spotainer Category: Kim Dong Hyun
- YouTube Comedy Channel Category: Short Box
- Crossover Group Category (4th consecutive year): Forestella
- YouTube Sports Channel (Soccer): Shoot for Love
- Best Program (Observational Entertainment) - 3rd consecutive year: I Live Alone
- Best Program (Weekend Entertainment) - 2nd consecutive year: Running Man
- Best Program (OTT): High School Mystery Club
- Best Program (Talk Show) - 5th consecutive year: You Quiz on the Block
- Best Program (Travel Reality) - 2nd consecutive year: Born to Travel Around the World 3
- Best Program (Sports Entertainment): Strongest Baseball
- Best MC (2nd consecutive year): Park Kyung Rim
- Comedian (Female): Lee Su Ji
- Comedian (Male): Kim Won Hoon
- Radio DJ (Female): Lee Eun Ji
- Radio DJ (Male): Park Myeong Su
- Advertising Model (Female): Go Youn Jung
- Advertising Model (Male): Lim Young Woong
- Hot Icon (Male): Kim Seon Tae
- Esports Player (Vietnam): Faker
