Exo's Baekhyun, Twice's Tzuyu, Kang Daniel, Day 6 and others set to release new music in September 2024
K-soloists Younha, YoungTak, EXO's Baekhyun, and TWICE's Tzuyu have already taken over September comeback headlines. Day 6, QWER and ONEWE are ready to rock.
September fever is on, and the ever-present K-pop mania is already flooding our social media feeds with streams of comeback announcements from numerous artists across generations. This month will treat fans to joyful tunes from K-pop staples and heart-touching melodies from a few K-rock bands. Among the many favourite names putting out new music in September 2024, we have Day 6 members making a highly awaited return to the scene with their ninth mini-album, two SHINee members will be rolling out their solo projects alongside EXO's Baekhyun saying “Hello, World."
Multiple K-pop debuts are also scheduled for this month, including TWICE Tzuyu's solo music. aespa is also ready to take the Internet by storm once again with its uniquely innovative debut of virtual star naevis. On top of that, EXO's Chanyeol, who released his first mini-album “Black Out” in the last week of August, will be taking over our screens again as the “Back Again” music video comes out on September 6, 2024.
Here are all the K-pop comebacks you should look forward to in September.
K-pop comebacks in September 2024
September 1
- Younha - 7th album “Growth Theory” (Time: 6 pm KST)
September 2
- QWER - “Fake Idol” (Time: 6 pm KST)
- Day 6 - 9th mini-album “Band Aid” (Time: 6 pm KST)
- LeeChangsub - Pre-release “1991” (Time: 6 pm KST)
- BOYNEXTDOOR - Pre-release “Dangerous”
- Loossemble - 3rd mini-album “TTYL” (Time: 6 pm KST)
September 3
- SHINee's ONEW - 3rd EP “Flow” (Time: 6 pm KST)
- YoungTak - Mini-album “SuperSuper” (Time: 6 pm KST)
- WATERFIRE's Choi Suhwan - Track “I'm Fine” (Time: 12 pm KST)
- MADEIN debut (Time: 6 pm KST)
September 4
- GFRIEND's Yerin - 3rd mini-album “Rewrite” (Time: 6 pm KST)
- ONEWE - Digital single “Off Road” (Time; 6 pm KST)
- RIIZE - Pre-release “Combo” (Time: 12 am KST) + Repackage album's digital release
September 5
- PENTAGON's Kino - Single “Dancing on the Road” (Time: 6 pm KST)
- L5ST debut - Debut single album “Only One”
September 6
- TWICE's Tzuyu solo debut - 1st mini album “aboutTZU” (Time: 1 pm KST)
- EXO's Baekhyun - 4th mini-album “Hello, World” (Time: 6 pm KST)
- xikers - 4th mini-album “House of Tricky: Watch Out” (Time: 1 pm KST)
September 9
- BOYNEXTDOOR - 3rd EP “19.99” (Time: 6 pm KST)
- NCT WISH - Pre-release “Dunk Shot” (Time: 6pm KST)
September 10
- aespa's naevis - Debut single “Done” (Time: 6pm KST)
September 17
- ORBIT - 3rd mini-album
September 19
- RIIZE - Repackage album “RIIZING: Epilogue” (Physical album release)
September 20
- P1Harmony - New mini-album
- FIFTY FIFTY - 2nd mini-album “Love Tune” (Time: 1 pm KST)
September 21
- Nam Woo Hyun
September 23
- SHINee's Key - 3rd mini-album “Pleasure Shop” (Time: 6 pm KST)
September 24
- NCT WISH - 1st mini-album “Steady” (Time: 6pm KST)
September 25
- XODIAC - 2nd mini-album “Someday”
September 26
- Girls' Generation's Hyo - Single “Retro Romance” (Time: 6 pm KST)
Undated Kpop comebacks September 2024
- Hwasa
- Kang Daniel - 5th mini-album “ACT” (It marks his first project under his new agency ARA).
(This is a developing story. More announcements will be updated on the go.)
