SHINee's Taemin, Red Velvet, Le Sserafim, Zerobaseone and more preparing for 2024 August Kpop comebacks

August 2024 is sailing towards us with a heavy share of impressive music releases from the K-pop industry. Beloved groups and artists are preparing to drop their new projects in the works this upcoming month. Although the latest schedule for K-pop comebacks in August is primarily leaning towards hearing more from the younger generations of the music space, veteran groups and stars such as Red Velvet, SHINee's Taemin, ASTRO's Sanha and GOT7's BamBam have rounded out the diverse calendar of anticipated fresh melodies that will keep ringing in your ears the whole month. SHINee's Taemin and Red Velvet will be releasing new tunes in August 2024.

K-pop comebacks in August 2024

August 1

Red Velvet - Track “Sweet Dreams” to commemorate girl group's 10th anniversary

Track “Sweet Dreams” to commemorate girl group's 10th anniversary YDS - “Cicadas in Green Summer” (Time: 6 pm KST)

August 2

Jeon Somi - Summer special single “Ice Cream” (Time: 1 pm KST)

Summer special single “Ice Cream” (Time: 1 pm KST) ONF - Instrumental album “Infuse” (Time: 6 pm KST)

Instrumental album “Infuse” (Time: 6 pm KST) ONLEE - Pre-release (Time: 12 pm KST)

August 5

Xdinary Heroes - Digital single “Open ♭eta v6.3” (Time: 6 pm KST)

Digital single “Open ♭eta v6.3” (Time: 6 pm KST) INFINITE's L / Kim Myung Soo - 1st EP “24/7” (Time: 6 pm KST)

Also read | HT Exclusive: K-pop star Sorn talks ‘Bad4Us,’ CLC reunion, dream collabs and more on her solo ‘rollercoaster ride’

August 3

ASTRO's Yoon Sanha - 1st mini -album “Dusk” (Time: 6 pm KST)

1st mini -album “Dusk” (Time: 6 pm KST) UNIS - 1st single “Curious” (Time: 6 pm KST)

August 7

xikers - 1st Japan single “Tsuki (Lunatic)”

1st Japan single “Tsuki (Lunatic)” LIGHTSUM - Digital single “POSE!” (Time: 6 pm KST)

August 8

GOT7's BamBam - 3rd mini-album “Bamesis” (Time: 6 pm KST)

3rd mini-album “Bamesis” (Time: 6 pm KST) BANG&JUNG&YOO&MOON - EP album “Curtain Call” (Time: 6 pm KST)

EP album “Curtain Call” (Time: 6 pm KST) CATCH THE YOUNG - 1st single “Dream It” (Time: 6 pm KST)

August 9

SOLE - “Time Machine” (Time: 6 pm KST)

August 12

Hyolyn - Digital single “Wait” (Time: 6 pm KST)

Digital single “Wait” (Time: 6 pm KST) fromis_9 - 3rd single album “Supersonic” (Time: 6 pm KST)

August 13

KARD - new mini-album

August 14

LUN8 - 3rd mini-album “Awakening” (Time: 6 pm KST)

August 16

KATSEYE debut - EP “SIS (Soft Is Strong)”

EP “SIS (Soft Is Strong)” MIMIIROSE - 3rd single album “Reebon” (Time: 6 pm KST)

Also read | NSYNC edited the title of Bye Bye Bye on YouTube with release of Deadpool & Wolverine

August 19

SHINee's Taemin - 5th mini-album “Eternal” (Time: 6 pm KST)

5th mini-album “Eternal” (Time: 6 pm KST) NMIXX - 3rd EP “Fe3O4: Stick Out” (Time : 6 pm KST)

3rd EP “Fe3O4: Stick Out” (Time : 6 pm KST) ARrC - The 1st EP “AR^C”

August 20

ILY:1 - 3rd mini-album “illang:Firework” (Time: 6 pm KST)

August 21

MAMAMOO's Moonbyul - 1st full album repackage “Starlit of Twinkle”

1st full album repackage “Starlit of Twinkle” P1Harmony - Japanese album “Love & P1ece: The Best of P1Harmony”

Japanese album “Love & P1ece: The Best of P1Harmony” YOUNG POSSE - 3rd EP “Ate That” (Time: 12 am KST)

3rd EP “Ate That” (Time: 12 am KST) STAYC - Japan 4th Double A side single “Meow”

Japan 4th Double A side single “Meow” NEXZ - Japan 1st EP “Ride the Vibe / Keep on Moving”

August 25

I1IT - 3rd single release

August 28

IVE - 2nd Japan EP “Alive”

2nd Japan EP “Alive” Hi-Fi Un!corn - 1st album “Fantasia”

August 30

WEi - Digital single album “Love2You” (Time: 6 pm KST)

Undated Kpop comebacks August 2024

LE SSERAFIM

ZEROBASEONE - 4th mini-album “Cinema Paradise”

4th mini-album “Cinema Paradise” OH MY GIRL

(This is a developing story. More announcements will be updated on the go.)