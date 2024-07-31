SHINee's Taemin, Red Velvet, Le Sserafim, Zerobaseone and more preparing for 2024 August Kpop comebacks
Red Velvet will be celebrating its 10th debut anniversary by releasing a new tune. Fans can also look forward to KATSEYE's debut in August.
August 2024 is sailing towards us with a heavy share of impressive music releases from the K-pop industry. Beloved groups and artists are preparing to drop their new projects in the works this upcoming month. Although the latest schedule for K-pop comebacks in August is primarily leaning towards hearing more from the younger generations of the music space, veteran groups and stars such as Red Velvet, SHINee's Taemin, ASTRO's Sanha and GOT7's BamBam have rounded out the diverse calendar of anticipated fresh melodies that will keep ringing in your ears the whole month.
K-pop comebacks in August 2024
August 1
- Red Velvet - Track “Sweet Dreams” to commemorate girl group's 10th anniversary
- YDS - “Cicadas in Green Summer” (Time: 6 pm KST)
August 2
- Jeon Somi - Summer special single “Ice Cream” (Time: 1 pm KST)
- ONF - Instrumental album “Infuse” (Time: 6 pm KST)
- ONLEE - Pre-release (Time: 12 pm KST)
August 5
- Xdinary Heroes - Digital single “Open ♭eta v6.3” (Time: 6 pm KST)
- INFINITE's L / Kim Myung Soo - 1st EP “24/7” (Time: 6 pm KST)
Also read | HT Exclusive: K-pop star Sorn talks ‘Bad4Us,’ CLC reunion, dream collabs and more on her solo ‘rollercoaster ride’
August 3
- ASTRO's Yoon Sanha - 1st mini -album “Dusk” (Time: 6 pm KST)
- UNIS - 1st single “Curious” (Time: 6 pm KST)
August 7
- xikers - 1st Japan single “Tsuki (Lunatic)”
- LIGHTSUM - Digital single “POSE!” (Time: 6 pm KST)
August 8
- GOT7's BamBam - 3rd mini-album “Bamesis” (Time: 6 pm KST)
- BANG&JUNG&YOO&MOON - EP album “Curtain Call” (Time: 6 pm KST)
- CATCH THE YOUNG - 1st single “Dream It” (Time: 6 pm KST)
August 9
- SOLE - “Time Machine” (Time: 6 pm KST)
August 12
- Hyolyn - Digital single “Wait” (Time: 6 pm KST)
- fromis_9 - 3rd single album “Supersonic” (Time: 6 pm KST)
August 13
- KARD - new mini-album
August 14
- LUN8 - 3rd mini-album “Awakening” (Time: 6 pm KST)
August 16
- KATSEYE debut - EP “SIS (Soft Is Strong)”
- MIMIIROSE - 3rd single album “Reebon” (Time: 6 pm KST)
Also read | NSYNC edited the title of Bye Bye Bye on YouTube with release of Deadpool & Wolverine
August 19
- SHINee's Taemin - 5th mini-album “Eternal” (Time: 6 pm KST)
- NMIXX - 3rd EP “Fe3O4: Stick Out” (Time : 6 pm KST)
- ARrC - The 1st EP “AR^C”
August 20
- ILY:1 - 3rd mini-album “illang:Firework” (Time: 6 pm KST)
August 21
- MAMAMOO's Moonbyul - 1st full album repackage “Starlit of Twinkle”
- P1Harmony - Japanese album “Love & P1ece: The Best of P1Harmony”
- YOUNG POSSE - 3rd EP “Ate That” (Time: 12 am KST)
- STAYC - Japan 4th Double A side single “Meow”
- NEXZ - Japan 1st EP “Ride the Vibe / Keep on Moving”
August 25
- I1IT - 3rd single release
August 28
- IVE - 2nd Japan EP “Alive”
- Hi-Fi Un!corn - 1st album “Fantasia”
August 30
- WEi - Digital single album “Love2You” (Time: 6 pm KST)
Undated Kpop comebacks August 2024
- LE SSERAFIM
- ZEROBASEONE - 4th mini-album “Cinema Paradise”
- OH MY GIRL
(This is a developing story. More announcements will be updated on the go.)
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.