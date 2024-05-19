NCT Dream, Seventeen, Le Sserafim, NewJeans and others win top-ranking spots on Billboard's World Albums chart

Billboard has announced its latest World Albums chart for the past week, and K-pop music's undeniable and indomitable fury is indisputably leading the list. NCT Dream's sixth mini-album, Dream() Scape, was released physically in the US on May 3; it debuted at #4 on the Billboard World Albums chart. Seventeen's latest album, 17 is Right Here' now sits at the top of the scoreboard in its second week on the chart.

The week ending on May 18 welcomed SM Entertainment boy group NCT Dream's sixth mini-album, Dream()scape, to the World Albums chart. The septet's latest musical piece debuted on the list following its physical release in the United States on May 3. Its original release in Korea and on digital platforms was delivered on March 25.

NCT Dream's eye-catching entry on the chart introduced the homecoming of a different group's name on the music chart, which had been filled to the top for so long with names from HYBE Corporation.

K-pop albums ranking on Billboard World Albums Chart this week

Home to the global sensation BTS, HYBE Label is currently surrounded by dark clouds of scrutiny and legal battles due to an internal rift that only seems to be raging more out of control by the minute.

Despite faring through dark waters on its home turf, HYBE's multi-label system has once again churned out top-scoring successes on the international front.

Artists from HYBE Labels on the World Albums Chart

Seventeen's latest best-of anthology, 17 Is Right Here, debuted on the chart last week at No. 7. However, the 13-member boy group's grand album compilation has overcome severe competition and rose to No. 1. The boy group also scored a big win on the Billboard 200 chart, as their newest record debuted in the Top 5.

Following their example, Tomorrow X Together's sixth mini-album, Minisode: Tomorrow, firmly sat at No. 3, maintaining its long-running six-week spell on the chart.

Girl groups ILLIT, NewJeans and Le Sserafim again held their spots on the World Albums chart this week. ILLIT's debut mini-album, Super Real Me, slipped from last week's second spot to take seat No. 5 during its seventh week on the scoreboard.

Le Sserafim's third mini-album, Easy, also dipped and sat right behind ILLIT on the chart at No. 6 for its twelfth week.

NewJeans' second mini-album, Get Up, slipped from No. 6 to 8 in its 42nd week on the World Albums chart.

BTS' 2022 anthology album Proof completed its 100-week charm on the chart and soared to No. 7 from 10. The group's members, J-Hope and Jimin, sat at the final ranks of the Top 15 table. The former's special album, Hope on the Street Vol 1, claimed the 14th spot for its sixth week, whereas Jimin's solid debut album, Face, closed the chart at No. 15 during its 53-week timeline.

Their industry juniors, ENHYPEN, climbed up to No. 12 for their fifth mini-album, Orange Blood, completing its 25th week. Meanwhile, rookie boy group Boynextdoor sat at the preceding rank No. 11 for their second mini-album, HOW? in its third week.

Besides HYBE artists, JYP Entertainment's groups, TWICE and Stray Kids, also retained their positions in the Top 15. While the former girl group jumped up to No. 10 for its 11th week in a row on the chart for the 13th mini-album, With YOU-th, Stray Kids' eighth Korean mini-album, Rock-Star, stood at No. 13 during its 26th week.