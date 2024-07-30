NSYNC edited the title of Bye Bye Bye on YouTube with release of Deadpool & Wolverine

Popular band of the 90s and 2000s, NSYNC has once again made the headlines with their song Bye Bye Bye after it was featured in the latest Marvel release– Deadpool and Wolverine. The song was featured during the opening credits but the fans did not miss the hit playing as the background score. NSYNC has also edited the title of the track on their official YouTube page with the release of the film. NSYNC has edited the title of their song Bye Bye Bye on YouTube with the release of Deadpool and Wolverine.(@deadpoolmovie/X,@NSYNC/X)

NSYNC’s Bye Bye Bye edited their title on YouTube

NSYNC changed the title of their hit released in 2000 on their official YouTube page named after their band. The new title of the official music video readsNSYNC - Bye Bye Bye (Official Video from Deadpool and Wolverine). The description of the music video was also changed after the music officially became part of the Deadpool and Wolverine soundtrack. The description now carries an extra mention, “featured in Deadpool and Wolverine”.

In the movie, the foul-mouthed comic character grooved to the beats of NSYNC’s hit in the opening credits. The video of Deadpool following the choreography from the official video of Bye Bye Bye song went viral on the internet. The opening scene is said to be one of the best opening scenes in the history of superhero movies according to fans.

The song is gaining attention of the Americans and beyond once again as fans make short videos of them dancing to the hit and following iconic choreography.

Other movies featuring NSYNC’s hit

The third instalment in the Deadpool is not the first film to feature the Bye Bye Bye song. Interestingly, the song was also featured in the 2003 film, X2. When the mansion is attacked by William Stryker, Logan along with Rogue, Pyro and Iceman escape in Cyclopse’s car. Pyro switched on the radio to fill the silence in the car and NSYNC hit plays on the stereo right before Logan discovered the disguised emergency phone-like device.

While it is amusing that the song was featured again in Deadpool when Wolverine joined the cast. However, it is unclear if the song feature was a part of the intended easter eggs or simply a happy coincidence. Other movies that featured the song included Red Locket released in 2021 and the series Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 11.

While the band went their separate ways in 2004, their songs continue to rule their fans’ hearts.