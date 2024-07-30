MrBeast employee responds to ‘fraud’ allegations against the YouTuber: ‘We do not…’

Earlier the day, a former MrBeast employee has accused popular YouTuber Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson of “scamming” viewers with “illegal lotteries” and false promises in his recent videos. MrBeast employee debunks "fraud" allegations against the YouTube icon

The individual branded Jimmy a “fraud” and accused him of lying about the legitimacy of his content. Notably, MrBeast often promises contestants the chance to win hundreds of thousands of dollars, and that was his content's USP.

Earlier this week, a video published by DogPack404, a former employee of MrBeast, intensified these accusations. In the video, DogPack404 alleged that MrBeast's company engaged in fake giveaways, rigged videos, ran illegal lotteries, and sold fake signatures.

In response, a current employee of MrBeast's company, who claims to have fired DogPack404 for “erratic behaviour,” debunked these allegations in a detailed post on X (Twitter). “My decision to fire him for erratic behavior,” he wrote.

The employee, whose Twitter handle is @Chucky, responded to each of DogPack404's claims in a lengthy rant.

MrBeast employee says 'we don't fake giveaways, we pay winners'

Chucky's response began by directly addressing the accusations of fake giveaways. “We do not fake giveaways, I have been hands-on with some of them and have personally been the person to connect winners with our accounting department to get paid,” Chucky stated.

“You also suggested we didn’t spend $1,000,000 on Samsung phones and I can assure you we did. Another lie from you.”

Chucky also pointed out that he “could keep going, but he doesn’t want this to be too long” and continued to address every single claim.

Chucky revealed the individual behind the DogPack404 YouTube account, calling him by his real name, Dawson. Chucky claimed that Dawson admitted on Reddit to being under the influence of drugs while filming. “Dawson himself said on Reddit that he was on shrooms and weed when filming, which might explain some of the made-up stuff,” Chucky explained.

Chucky also said, “Dawson was only employed from March 25th 2024 and was let go on April 19th 2024.”

“He was on a 90 day trial and we ended it early and paid him out to June 25th as we guaranteed the 90 days of pay so he could transition into a new job.”

“Jimmy spends unfathomable amounts of money and time to ensure the integrity of what he does and I hate to see it come into question with a bunch of lies. Dawson, if you leave this up then you’re a hypocrite,” he concluded his 727 word long post.