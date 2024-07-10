MrBeast makes history, becomes first YouTuber to reach 300 million subscribers

MrBeast fulfilled the dream what PewDiePie can't…. US YouTube personality Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP)(AFP)

Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson has made history as the first YouTuber to touch 300 million subscribers, just over a month after surpassing Indian music label giant T-Series to become the most-subscribed channel on the platform, on July 10, 2024.

T-Series outpaced Swedish YouTuber PewDiePie for the 200 million mark.

On June 1 MrBeast surpassed T-Series, securing his position as the most-subscribed YouTube channel. Since then, his subscriber count has continued to soar.

Donaldson took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a screenshot of his follower count with a post saying, “I remember freaking out when I hit 300 subscribers 11 years ago.. lol.”

MrBeast fans flooded Jimmy's comment box with best wishes and congratulations

“Today, I will bless 50 lucky winners, tell me how much do you need, maximum is $500,000,” one use wrote.

Another delivered best regards, “You’re a real pirate, you never gave up and you kept smashing hard. A true example of what dedication and consistency can lead to.”

“That's life. It is an incredible reminder that nothing is impossible!,” an Elon Musk satire page chimed in.

“Congratulations, MrBeast. Nobody deserves it more than you,” one user wished.

One heartfelt comment was from a user named BatMan: “You should be given a noble prize on these 4 things .. thankyou Mr Beast ,” to which Jimmy replied, “Check out the Beast Philanthropy channel, we’ve done this stuff way more than 4 times haha.”

Before hitting the 300 million slab, MrBeast recently made headlines after he said he would run for the US presidency if they “lower the age to run.”

“If we lower the age to run for president I'll jump in the race,” he posted.

“If I were president I wouldn't care about party lines, I'd just always truly make the American people my #1 priority. For problems I'm ignorant in I'd have experts from the left and right advise me on them and try to find the middle ground that's best for America.”