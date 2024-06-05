MrBeast threatens to call cops on IShowSpeed after $100,000 Wipeout challenge. Here's what happened

MrBeast, who recently became the most subscribed YouTuber, teamed up with Darren Jason Watkins Jr., famously known as IShowSpeed, in the $100,000 Wipeout challenge. The challenge included IShowSpeed to go head-to-head with professional boxer Olajide, widely recognised as KSI. MrBeast and IShowSpeed in middle of the challenge.

While the challenge surely drew a lot of attention, it was a moment from the livestream that has become the talk of the town. At the 45-minute mark of the video, MrBeast found himself caught in a tense debate with IShowSpeed. The tension arose when MrBeast examined one of IShowSpeed's feats and asked for a redo. Surprised by the demand, IShowSpeed demanded a handshake from MrBeast and tried to grab the briefcase, which was carrying $100,000. (Also Read: MrBeast beats T-Series to become most subscribed YouTuber, Elon Musk says this...)

Later, MrBeast says if he has not completed the course, he won't get the money, and if IShowSpeed tries to run away with the money, he will have to call the police on him. Upon hearing about the cops, the 19-year-old streamer seems to get agitated.

Watch the video here:

This video was shared on June 5. Since being posted, it has gained more than 12.4 million views, and the numbers are only increasing. The post also has numerous likes and comments. Many people took to the comments section of the post and shared their reactions. (Also Read: Mr Beast is loving X and finds it way more profitable, Elon Musk responds)

Here's how people reacted:

An individual wrote, "You can lowkey tell Mrbeast doesn't like speed."

A second said, "MrBeast looks genuinely scared of speed."

"I mean, who wouldn't? $100k is not a small amount. I would threaten to call the cops, too, LMAO," posted a third.

A fourth commented, "Speeds that gut that was promoting a crypto scam that all I know about him."

A fifth said, "Mr Beast standing on business."