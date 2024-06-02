MrBeast beats T-Series to become most subscribed YouTuber, Elon Musk says this...

Jimmy Donaldson, also known as MrBeast, has fulfilled his promise to support YouTuber Pewdiepie by surpassing T-Series to become the most-subscribed channel on the platform. As per reports, at the start of 2023, MrBeast had declared his intention to support the Swedish YouTuber, and he has now achieved this goal. He took to social media to announce the news and shared a screenshot comparing his subscriber count with that of T-Series. MrBeast has a little more than 266 million subscribers on YouTube. (Instagram/@mrbeast)

"After 6 years we have finally avenged Pewdiepie," wrote MrBeast as he announced his milestone achievement. In the picture he shared, he has a little more than 266 million followers than the music company. (Also Read: MrBeast vs T-Series: YouTube star worries subscriber war with Indian music label will become ‘India vs America’)

Take a look at the post here:

After he made this post, Elon Musk replied to it and wrote, "Wow, congrats!"

After MrBeast made the post, it gained close to 10 million views. The post also has numerous likes and comments. Many people flocked to the comments section of the post to share their reactions.

Here's how people reacted to the news:

An individual wrote, "So proud of you, Jimmy. Thanks, everyone. This is the craziest feeling ever."

A second shared, "I'm literally shaking and crying right now I can't believe we finally did it."

"History has been made, great job MrBeast," commented a third.

A fourth shared, "Congratulations! This is a long time coming and very much deserved!"

"GOAT, we love you," added a fifth.

In an interview with Jon Youshaei, MrBeast said, "I got a little 'this country versus that country'. I don't think Felix took it there, but it even got a little racist in the sub-war before. So I'm very cognizant of it, which is why I'm not leaning into it too hard. I just want to be the most subscribed-to channel. Yes, I have a lot of people helping me, but at the end of the day, I started this channel. I live and breathe this. I am a creator."