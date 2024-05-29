MrBeast vs T-Series: YouTube star worries subscriber war with Indian music label will become ‘India vs America’

Aiming to beat T-Series and thus become the most subscribed YouTube channel like what PewDiePie couldn't, MrBeast is closing in on 300M subscribers on his account. MrBeast aims for YouTube throne, closing gap on T-Series in subscriber battle

Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson, the YouTube sensation, is set to pass T-series as the most-subscribed channel but doesn’t want his fight with the Indian music label giant to be “racist.”

MrBeast is on his track to accomplish what Swedish creator PewDiePie could not: overtaking the Indian record company as YouTube’s top-subscribed channel. Both channels are in a neck-and-neck race toward the 300 million subscriber mark.

As of writing this article, MrBeast has amassed 262 million subscribers, trailing T-Series, which sits at 266 million.

T-Series has been actively rallying its fan base to maintain its lead over MrBeast. Despite this, the YouTube icon remains quietly confident that he will surpass T-Series. However, he urges his fans not to take things too far.

MrBeast warns he will not entertain any form of racist behaviour towards T-Series

While sitting for an interview with Jon Youshaei on May 28, MrBeast recounted his experience assisting PewDiePie during his subscriber battle with T-Series back in 2018.

“It got a little ‘this country versus that country.’ I don’t think Felix took it there, but it even got a little racist in the subwar before. So, I’m very cognizant of it, which is why I’m not leaning into it too hard,” MrBeast explained.

Donaldson elaborated that he is worried that some viewers might turn it into an ‘India vs. America’ debate.

“I just want to be the most subscribed to channel. Yes, I have a lot of people helping me, but at the end of the day, I started this channel. I live and breathe this. I am a creator,” he said.

“I do think it’s nice, a bit of symbolism that a creator is the most subscribed-to channel. Not knocking on [T-Series], but they are a corporation with probably a thousand times more employees than me.”

MrBeast made it abundantly clear that he does not support any form of racist behaviour towards T-Series or its fans.

“We gotta draw a line in the sand. I need to make it clear, I love India. I have fans in India. You guys are awesome. It has nothing to do with that. A lot of idiots will just start tweeting ‘India sucks! Go crush them, Jimmy!’ And I’m like, ‘Okay?’ That’s where a lot of my audience is, but okay.”