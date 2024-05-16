MrBeast box: Zaxby's announces first celebrity meal, here's what it contains

Zaxby's has unveiled its first-ever celebrity meal box in collaboration with famed content creator MrBeast. Starting Thursday, the MrBeast box will be available at participating Zaxby's locations. The 26-year-old YouTuber worked closely with the American food chain and co-designed the meal box. It comes with MrBeast's logo and flaunts Zaxby's signature colours. MrBeast Box is Zaxby's latest offering in collaboration with popular YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, aka, MrBeast

MrBeast box price and contents

The meal box, which is priced at $12.99 for a limited time only, contains a host of delicacies hand-picked by MrBeast himself. Customers can purchase the box via an in-store order or an online order through Zaxby's website and application. The box contains:

Zaxby's 4 Chicken Fingerz – premium-cut tenderloin, marinated for 12 hours, and hand-breaded Zaxby's Crinkle Fries – golden, crispy and have extra deep crinkles to hold its signature seasoning mix, Zaxby's Cheddar Bites – bite-sized White Cheddar cheese dipped in batter and fried to perfection, Two slices of Zaxby's Texas Toast – served with a buttery garlic spread, Two signature sauces from Zaxby's saucefolio – Zax Sauce and Ranch, and MrBeast's new Feastables Milk Chocolate Bar – “an all-new formula featuring simple, high-quality ingredients resulting in a deliciously satisfying chocolate snack and not available at any other quick-service restaurant.”

MrBeast says meal box contains ‘world’s best chicken and chocolate bar’

The beloved content creator said in a press release that the MrBeast box contains “world's best chicken” and “world's best chocolate bar.” “I grew up going to Zaxby's, so when we started talking and decided to make the MrBeast Box, I knew it'd be perfect to include my new Feastables bar in it,” he added.

Addressing the company's latest offering, Patrick Schwing, Zaxby's Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer, said, “Just like MrBeast’s dedicated fanbase, Zaxby’s guests keep coming back for more to see how we’re raising the bar for quality. As a lifelong fan of the local Zaxby’s in Greenville, Jimmy is the perfect partner. Zaxby’s and MrBeast are bound by a mutual admiration, small-town roots, and a dedication to our craft,” per USA Today.