MrBeast says he's ‘quitting YouTube’ on April Fool's Day. Elon Musk responds

YouTube star Jimmy Donaldson aka MrBeast on Monday declared that he is "quitting YouTube", leaving social media users wondering if he is indeed serious or if it is an April Fool's Day joke. Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, has over 248 million-plus YouTube subscribers, (X/ Mr Beast)

"I’m quitting YouTube," the American internet influencer wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

When a user asked him why he would do that, he said he is moving full-time to X.

“Posting to X full time now," MrBeast, 25, replied.

"You should actually," wrote billionaire Elon Musk, who owns X, in response.

This is not the first public interaction between Musk and Donaldson, with the two personalities regularly indulging in online banter. In December 2022, the latter had pitched himself to be the new CEO of X, soon after Musk took over the social media giant.

“Can I be the new Twitter CEO?” he had asked.

Musk gave a non-committal answer, saying, “It is not out of question.”

Check our the post by MrBeast and Elon Musk's response:

One of the highest-earning YouTubers in the world, MrBeast has over 248 million subscribers. He over 29 million followers on X. On Instagram, he has over 51 million followers.

Recently, MrBeast made a surprise debut on Chinese video service Bilibili Inc.



