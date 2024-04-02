 MrBeast says he's ‘quitting YouTube’ on April Fool's Day. Elon Musk responds | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

MrBeast says he's ‘quitting YouTube’ on April Fool's Day. Elon Musk responds

ByHT Trending Desk
Apr 02, 2024 02:59 PM IST

YouTube star MrBeast's claims on April Fool's Day left internet users confused.

YouTube star Jimmy Donaldson aka MrBeast on Monday declared that he is "quitting YouTube", leaving social media users wondering if he is indeed serious or if it is an April Fool's Day joke.

Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, has over 248 million-plus YouTube subscribers, (X/ Mr Beast)
Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, has over 248 million-plus YouTube subscribers, (X/ Mr Beast)

"I’m quitting YouTube," the American internet influencer wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

When a user asked him why he would do that, he said he is moving full-time to X.

“Posting to X full time now," MrBeast, 25, replied.

"You should actually," wrote billionaire Elon Musk, who owns X, in response.

This is not the first public interaction between Musk and Donaldson, with the two personalities regularly indulging in online banter. In December 2022, the latter had pitched himself to be the new CEO of X, soon after Musk took over the social media giant.

“Can I be the new Twitter CEO?” he had asked.

Musk gave a non-committal answer, saying, “It is not out of question.”

Check our the post by MrBeast and Elon Musk's response:

One of the highest-earning YouTubers in the world, MrBeast has over 248 million subscribers. He over 29 million followers on X. On Instagram, he has over 51 million followers.

Recently, MrBeast made a surprise debut on Chinese video service Bilibili Inc.


Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / MrBeast says he's ‘quitting YouTube’ on April Fool's Day. Elon Musk responds
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On