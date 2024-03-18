MrBeast to release biggest game show in history with $5m payout on Prime Video, ‘It's gonna be insane’

Jimmy Donaldson, a.k.a MrBeast, recently made a major announcement. The 25-year-old YouTuber is set to release the biggest game show in history in collaboration with Amazon Prime Video. MrBeast took to social media on Monday, March 18, to share the news with his fans. While the details about the show are currently under wraps, the competitive reality TV show will feature 1000 contestants who will battle it out for a $5 million payout. MrBeast announces Beast Games, the biggest game show in history!(X, formerly Twitter/ MrBeast)

MrBeast's $5m reality show Beast Games greenlit by Amazon

Revealing his plans for the Beast Games, MrBeast wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “Big news gamers I’m going to be filming the largest game show in history and releasing it on Prime Video! Over 1,000 contestants, $5,000,000 prize, and many other world records.. I’ll reveal more later this year but let’s just say, it’s gonna be an insane show.”

Ahead of the deal, Prime Video said that the Beast Games will be set in a “fast-paced and high-production format.” MrBeast will serve as the host and executive producer of the competition show. As much of the details haven't been revealed yet, a premiere date for the show hasn't been set either.

Reflecting on this multi-million dollar deal with Prime Video, MrBeast said in a statement, “My goal is to make the greatest show possible and prove YouTubers and creators can succeed on other platforms. Amazon gave me the creative control I need to try and make it happen. I hope to make the YouTube community proud.”

Amazon MGM Studios head Jennifer Salke said, “MrBeast has captured the attention and imagination of fans of all ages, from all walks of life, and all over the world. We are excited to work with Jimmy and his talented team to bring his brilliant, high production, and stakes-raising concepts to Beast Games for our global customers to experience,” per NBC News.