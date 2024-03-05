MrBeast survives seven days in an abandoned city in Croatia, documents his taxing experience

YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, famously known as MrBeast, is known for taking on challenges that test his endurance to the limit. From voluntarily burying himself ten feet underground for a seven-day endurance test that left him grappling with ‘mental agony’ to spending 12 hours underwater, MrBeast often puts himself in uncomfortable situations. In his latest challenge, he survived for a week in an abandoned city. The YouTuber even filmed how he made it through the city and shared the video on the platform. Expectedly, it has been going viral and receiving numerous comments from people. MrBeast with his friends inside a building in a deserted city in Croatia. (YouTube/@MrBeast)

The challenge was to survive in Kupari, a deserted city in Croatia. The video opens to show a helicopter dropping MrBeast and his friends in the city. They were given essential supplies such as water, food, and sleeping bags to survive. On the first day, they set up their base in a building but had to face severe cold at night. Subsequently, they found a new location and relocated their belongings there. At one point, two members had to leave the challenge in the middle as half of their water supply was destroyed during relocation. From thereon, MrBeast and YouTuber Mark Rober completed the challenge.

Watch the entire video here:

The video was shared on March 2 on YouTube and has been trending at number 17 on the platform. The video has received over 78.5 million views and more than 3.7 million likes. The share has also collected numerous comments from people.

Check out how people reacted to this challenge by MrBeast here:

“Visit the Bermuda Triangle and stay there,” joked an individual.

Another added, “I’m happy they did this in one of the safest countries in the world.”

“Do it for 30 days please,” said a third.

A fourth commented, “They survived. Hurray!”

“MrBeast, you’re the best!” expressed a fifth.

What are your thoughts on this video?