 MrBeast, who helped 1000 people with blindness, reveals he has astigmatism | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Trending / MrBeast, who helped 1000 people with blindness, reveals he has astigmatism

MrBeast, who helped 1000 people with blindness, reveals he has astigmatism

ByVrinda Jain
Feb 02, 2024 07:56 PM IST

MrBeast took to X and shared that he has an eye condition called astigmatism. He revealed this after he helped 1000 people with blindness.

Jimmy Donaldson aka MrBeast took to X and revealed that he has astigmatism. As per the National Eye Institute, "Astigmatism is a common eye problem that can make your vision blurry or distorted. It happens when your cornea (the clear front layer of your eye) or lens (an inner part of your eye that helps the eye focus) has a different shape than normal." After MrBeast shared about his condition, many people reacted to it.

MrBeast shared about his eye condition on social media. (Instagram/@mrbeast)
MrBeast shared about his eye condition on social media. (Instagram/@mrbeast)

In his tweet, MrBeast wrote, "This might sound crazy, but I thought things far away looking super blurry was normal lol. I got my eyes checked and apparently have a bad stigmatism. Started wearing contacts recently, and wow. My eyesight is 3x better, and I don't squint/can actually open my eyes normally." He found out about his eye condition, after he helped 1000 people with blindness. (Also Read: MrBeast posts first video on X, and Elon Musk can’t keep calm)

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Take a look at his tweet here:

This post was shared a few hours ago. Since being posted, it has garnered close to seven lakh likes. The share also has over 24,000 likes and numerous comments. (Also Read: How MrBeast is paying off the debt of Americans)

Check out what people said about it here:

An individual wrote, "If you only picked yourself as one of the 1000 blind people you helped."

A second shared, "This man made the most successful YouTube channel without even being able to see properly. What's your excuse?"

"Getting contacts was one of the best life decisions I’ve ever made. Go and look at a field. You’ll see blades of grass and individual leaves on trees. Don’t even get me started on the stars. You’ve been reborn!" posted a third.

A fourth said, "Wow, that's quite a revelation! It's wild how we adapt to things without realising they might not be normal."

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On