MrBeast, who helped 1000 people with blindness, reveals he has astigmatism

Jimmy Donaldson aka MrBeast took to X and revealed that he has astigmatism. As per the National Eye Institute, "Astigmatism is a common eye problem that can make your vision blurry or distorted. It happens when your cornea (the clear front layer of your eye) or lens (an inner part of your eye that helps the eye focus) has a different shape than normal." After MrBeast shared about his condition, many people reacted to it. MrBeast shared about his eye condition on social media. (Instagram/@mrbeast)

In his tweet, MrBeast wrote, "This might sound crazy, but I thought things far away looking super blurry was normal lol. I got my eyes checked and apparently have a bad stigmatism. Started wearing contacts recently, and wow. My eyesight is 3x better, and I don't squint/can actually open my eyes normally." He found out about his eye condition, after he helped 1000 people with blindness. (Also Read: MrBeast posts first video on X, and Elon Musk can’t keep calm)

Take a look at his tweet here:

This post was shared a few hours ago. Since being posted, it has garnered close to seven lakh likes. The share also has over 24,000 likes and numerous comments. (Also Read: How MrBeast is paying off the debt of Americans)

Check out what people said about it here:

An individual wrote, "If you only picked yourself as one of the 1000 blind people you helped."

A second shared, "This man made the most successful YouTube channel without even being able to see properly. What's your excuse?"

"Getting contacts was one of the best life decisions I’ve ever made. Go and look at a field. You’ll see blades of grass and individual leaves on trees. Don’t even get me started on the stars. You’ve been reborn!" posted a third.

A fourth said, "Wow, that's quite a revelation! It's wild how we adapt to things without realising they might not be normal."