MrBeast posts first video on X, and Elon Musk can’t keep calm

YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, aka MrBeast, made a significant move by posting his first video on X. Not only that, the content creator also expressed curiosity over how much ad revenue he would generate from the microblogging platform. Shortly after he made the tweet, tech billionaire Elon Musk reshared it, amplifying the buzz around this unexpected move. MrBeast posted his first video on X and expressed curiosity over ad revenue.

“First MrBeast video posted directly on X!” wrote Elon Musk as he reshared the video. The post shows MrBeast comparing a $1 car with a $100,000,000 car.

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared a few hours ago on X. Since being shared, it has already gained more than 12 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. The post also has numerous likes and comments. (Also Read: How MrBeast is paying off the debt of Americans)

Here’s what people said about the post:

An individual wrote, “Very interested to see how this plays out! MrBeast’s content is purpose-built specifically for the YouTube algo. It generally ties into the thumbnail too, which X doesn’t have. X is the only major platform that monetizes the comments section or replies in this case. I wonder if that’s a blessing or curse in this case, there’s definitely an opportunity to layer on pre-roll video ads if you can do it right. For MrBeast, it’s extra views for any of his brand deals or his own product placement. Will be fun to see results!”

A second added, “X has the lowest rate for monetization. Even Facebook and Instagram pay more, and considering that Elon Musk is the richest man, he has to pay more. MrBeast might just make $300-500 when he can make that in a day on YouTube.”

A third commented, “Wow, I can’t wait to see the analytics on this one.”

“Hopefully, the revenue system will improve now,” said a fourth.

More on X’s plan for video:

As per the X blog, "X is now a video-first platform, with video being part of more than 8 in 10 user sessions, and we’ve seen views increase almost 30% year over year. Plus, now more than 100 million people watch vertical video on X every day, and advertisers can now connect with users efficiently using the industry’s best brand safety protections."

Advertising on the X vertical video feed will provide marketers complete control over where their commercials show up. According to the blog post, their pilot "has provided compelling vertical video brand safety and suitability results," and they are looking forward to expanding to more advertisers.

X invested in video content, which includes, its full-screen video format immersive video, video calling, and long-form videos. This decision came shortly after major sponsors, such as Disney, Paramount, Apple, and IBM, reduced their ad spend on X due to Musk's endorsement of antisemitic content. This investment could be a tactic to win back disgruntled advertisers, who formerly accounted for about 90% of the social media network's yearly income, reports The Drum.