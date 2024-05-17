MrBeast vs T-Series: YouTube star dares Indian music label's boss to boxing match

Going one step more, YouTuber sensation Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson takes Indian music label T-Series in an unusual manner, asking its CEO to fight a match against him. Counting subscribers? How about counting punches: MrBeast vs. T-Series

On May 16, MrBeast posted on X (formerly Twitter), stating how he’d like to see the T-Series boss in the boxing ring

The YouTube icon uploaded a side-by-side comparison of his subscriber rate and the T-Series YouTube channel. It seems their differences are 6 million subscribers apart.

“I challenge the CEO of T-Series to a boxing match,” he wrote.

The post amassed over 10,000 likes and more than 200,000 views in just a glance.

Who is Bhushan Kumar Dua, T-Series's CEO?

The challenge is directed at Bhushan Kumar Dua, T-Series's managing director and chairman.

Bhushan took over the company in 1997 after the death of his father, Gulshan Kumar, and has since made a name for himself as a music producer and film director, with notable works such as “Tum Bin,” “Bhool Bhulaiyaa,” and “Patiala House.”

Fans of MrBeast are rallying behind him, especially following his recent training sessions with Logan Paul.

Logan, another well-known YouTuber and influencer-boxer, was preparing for his match against MMA fighter Dillon Danis in 2023.

Photos of MrBeast training with Logan Paul have fueled excitement and confidence among his supporters, who are eager to see him take on Bhushan Kumar in the ring.

MrBeast has been open about his fitness journey

He shared that he had already “been ‘lifting religiously’ ” for the past ten months, losing his body fat from 40% to 20% in this period.

“Woke up and realized I was obese so I started lifting and walking 12,500 steps a day. Still got a long way to being yoked but I’m happy with my progress so far,” he posted with a before after picture.

And seeing this transformation, MrBeast's fans are fastening their belts, believing he can knock out Bhushan Kumar in a single go.

This coming fight, along with MrBeast’s constant war with T-Series for the title of YouTube’s most-subscribed channel, only proves how dedicated he is to becoming the king of YouTube. The beef continuous to the 2019 feud between MrBeast supporting PewDiePie in his battle with T-series over the subscriber count.

As for PewDiePie, he did everything he could, but his competitor eventually caught up, and the most-subscribed channel on YouTube got T-series. In the meanwhile, MrBeast went far past all the other creators on YouTube until he became the last rival for the crown of the most-subscribed YouTube channel against T-Series.