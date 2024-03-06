Kartik Aaryan's Aashiqui 3 shelved, T-Series confirms not working on the film

T-Series has put all rumours to rest after it issued a statement and clarified that it is not involved in the production of Kartik Aaryan's film Aashiqui 3. Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) account, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the statement. T-Series said that it is not "presently involved in the development or production of Aashiqui 3". (Also Read | Kartik Aaryan to star in Aashiqui 3, says he ‘grew up watching’ original film) Kartik Aaryan shared a picture on Instagram featuring himself, Anurag Basu, Pritam, Mukesh Bhatt and Bhushan Kumar.

T-Series clarifies on being associated with Aashiqui 3

The statement read, “If and when Aashiqui 3 is initiated, T-Series and Vishesh Films/Mukesh Bhatt being joint owners in the franchise, shall produce it jointly only. We categorically deny any ongoing rumours suggesting that Aashiqui 3 is being produced under a different title by T-Series. Our proposed film to be directed by Anurag Basu is neither Aashiqui 3 nor part of the Aashiqui franchise."

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Kartik had confirmed Aashiqui 3 with Anurag Basu

In 2022, Kartik had shared the motion poster of Aashiqui 3 on Instagram. He had written, “Ab Tere Bin Ji Lenge Hum/ Zeher Zindagi Ka Pi Lenge Hum #Aashiqui3. This one is going to be heart-wrenching!! My First with Basu Da (Anurag Basu).”

Kartik on Aashiqui 3

Speaking with Variety the same year, Kartik had said, “The timeless classic Aashiqui is something I grew up watching and working on Aashiqui 3 is like a dream come true. I feel privileged yet grateful collaborating with Bhushan Kumar and Mukesh Bhatt for this opportunity. I’ve been a big fan of Anurag Basu’s work and collaborating with him on this one will definitely shape me in many ways.”

What Anurag had said about Kartik, film

Anurag, too had spoken with Variety about working with Kartik in the film. He had said, “It’d be my first venture with Kartik Aaryan, who is known for his hard work, dedication, grit and determination towards his work and I’m truly looking forward to this one.”

About Aashiqui, its sequel

Aashiqui (1990), backed by T-Series and Vishesh Films, was helmed by Mahesh Bhatt. Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal played the lead roles. The franchise was revived in 2013 with Aashiqui 2. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film featured Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur. It was also a box office success.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place