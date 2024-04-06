Mr Beast is loving X and finds it way more profitable, Elon Musk responds

MrBeast is now an Xer? Popular YouTuber reveals new passion for Elon Musk-owned platform claiming it is significantly more profitable than his previous content. In a recent update, the online personality known for his fast-paced, high-production videos expressed his satisfaction with the platform, highlighting its impact on his content creation and revenue generation. The post sparked a reaction from tech magnate Elon Musk. Jeff Bezos responds to MrBeast's humorous $1 Billion request. (Image Credit: Twitter/ Mr. Beast)

MrBeast praises X, and Musk reacts

James Stephen "Jimmy" Donaldson, popularly known as Mr Beast, recently shared his excitement about his experience with posting videos on the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, now called X. Mr Beast, who has amassed over 29.2 million followers on the platform, posted a series of screenshots showcasing the impressive number of views that his videos have received. “Posting videos on X has been awesome so far.” He wrote.

According to the post, the content creator's videos titled Cars, Experiments 2, Dogs, Ages 1-100, and Grocery received a total of 177 million, 123 million, 150 million, 162 million, and 141 million views respectively. Beast joined X in January and posted his first video on the 16th. Previously, he had expressed curiosity about the ad revenue he could generate from the microblogging platform, but it seems he is now satisfied as he praises the platform for being profitable enough to efficiently roll out his projects.

Elon Musk is ‘Cool’ with MrBeast’s X growth

Elon Musk's proposal to the YouTuber to join the platform has taken off, and Musk's response to the YouTuber's success was a succinct "cool". MrBeast revealed he has generated over a million dollars in ad revenue from his content, which he intends to allocate towards future content creation. “So far it’s been around a million in ad revenue. I’m just adding it to my video budgets so now I can spend more on content lol.”

In July 2023, MrBeast's YouTube video generated $167,000 in ad share revenue after garnering 77 million views within five days. Today, his latest video has attracted an audience of around 177 million on X, which is double the audience compared to his previous video. Furthermore, the earnings for this latest video have surpassed YouTube's revenue by a significant margin.