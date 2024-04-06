The Circle Season 6: Netflix is soon going to release the much-awaited 6th season of its popular reality series, The Circle. The upcoming season will feature 11 contestants, out of which three will be stars posing as someone else. Interestingly, this season will also have an AI twist. It remains to be seen whether the metal menace will outsmart us all or if the humans will continue to reign supreme. The Circle Season 6: Release date, Netflix unveils contestants with AI twist, trailer, cash prize, more(Netflix)

The Circle season 6 release date

The first four new episodes of Season 6 of The Circle will be released on April 17, and four new episodes will be released each Wednesday leading up to the May 8 season finale.

The Circle season 6 contestants

Exciting news - this season we have 11 contestants vying for a cash prize! And guess what? Some of them have some really interesting secrets that they're keeping under wraps. Want to check them out?

Brandon (Catfishing as Olivia)

Caress (Catfishing as Paul)

A.I. robot (Catfishing as Max)

Contestants

Autumn aged 21; Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Jordan aged 24; Austin, Texas

Quori-Tyler aged 26; Los Angeles

Lauren aged 26; Philadelphia

Cassie aged 29; Manchester, Kentucky

Myles aged 29; Los Angeles

Kyle aged 31; Miami

Brandon aged 34; Columbus, Ohio

Steffi aged 35; Redondo Beach, California

Caress aged 37; Dallas

The Circle season 6 cash prize

“Status and strategy collide in this social experiment and competition show where online players flirt, befriend and catfish their way toward $100,000.” Via Netflix.

Is there any trailer for The Circle season 6

Yes! “New city. New twists. Same game. Catfish, connections and chaos await as new influencers enter the chat and compete for a huge cash prize.”

What is the AI twist in The Circle season 6?

Netflix, like many other industries, is incorporating artificial technology to stay ahead. The Circle, one of Netflix's popular shows, is coming back for its sixth season with a fresh AI twist. MAX, the new addition to the show, will be one of the catfish. The robot has analysed past seasons and used previous competitors as inspiration to make the perfect profile as described by Netflix. This makes MAX a social media magnet for the rest of the players who do not initially know that an AI bot is among them.