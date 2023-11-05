Mr Beast builds 100 wells in South Africa, but here's why he feels he may get cancelled

MrBeast aka Jimmy Donaldson, is known for quite a few ambitious projects. This time the renowned Youtuber partnered with a charity to build wells in the villages of Mbouda, Foumbat and others in South Africa as the people there do not have “reliable access to water.”

He recently took to X (Formerly Twitter) to discuss his latest, video proudly announcing his initiative, but also expressing his concerns about potentially being cancelled for the same.

“I already know I’m gonna get canceled because I uploaded a video helping people, and to be 100% clear, I don’t care. I’m always going to use my channel to help people and try to inspire my audience to do the same 😅❤️” wrote the Youtuber.

However, his concerns don't seem to be out of the blue, considering many on the internet are always on the opposite tangent of criticising people for sharing any helpful deed done by them towards the betterment of society. What needs to be understood is that while they see it as ‘boasting’ the others, who are out there to do and share the good, see it as ‘inspiring.’ Similar to what the 25-year-old Youtuber did.

MrBeast fans come to his support

Post the release of his video and the post, numerous fans of the influencer have voiced their opinions and come out in support of his actions.

"You are a good person. A hero in the eyes of all those you have helped. It doesn't matter what others say," commented an X user under the Youtuber's post.

"Keep doing what you do man. I hardly see ANYONE else in the creator community putting in the effort you do to make the world a better place. People just love to sit back in their office chairs and complain about you doing it and how it makes you a terrible person or some bs💀" added another.

“How crazy is it that we live in a world where helping others and telling the truth gets us silenced..” one wrote.

“You need to post the cost breakdown and make a video asking the US government to start following in your footsteps. You could guilt trip them into fixing sooo many issues I know it. 🫡” suggested a fan.

Kenyans react to MrBeast's helpful initiative

Among others who have come to appreciate the Youtuber's efforts and question the Kenyan government, is activist Boniface Mwangi.

According to him, the Members of Parliament in Kenya had failed their people, fueling their cars, living luxuriously but unable to build boreholes for the needy communities.

“We are a shameful, horrible country. Every five years we give newly elected members of parliament, and senators a Sh5 million car grant, to fuel those cars every month.

“But we have no money to drill boreholes for our people? We are a begging nation governed by multimillionaires,” commented the activist.

