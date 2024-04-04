American Youtuber of YourFellowArab fame gets kidnapped in Haiti, released but still stranded

An American YouTuber, Addison Pierre Maalouf, known for his channel “YourFellowArab” where he posts adventure travel videos from risky locations, was recently kidnapped in Haiti. He has been released after paying a $50,000 ransom to gang leaders, but remains stuck in the country. American Youtuber of YourFellowArab fame travelled to Haiti in March to interview Haiti, got kidnapped.

Maalouf traveled to Haiti in March to interview Jimmy “Barbecue” Chérizier, a prominent gang leader who has been in the spotlight for pressuring outgoing Prime Minister Ariel Henry to resign and clashing with police across Haiti.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

On March 14th, Maalouf and his Haitian fixer, Jean Sacra Sean Roubens, were kidnapped and held captive for over two weeks. At that time, the US State Department had issued a warning against traveling to Haiti.

According to Maalouf, the kidnapping occurred due to "corrupt policemen" who set up an ambush for them, allowing the 400 Mawozo gang to abduct them.

“We had confirmed an interview with Barbecue, he had approved us, and we had safe passage until a group of corrupt security set us up – corrupt police officers in the country set us up and set up an ambush on us to kidnap us,” Maalouf told VOA.

“ I came to Haiti because I wanted to give a voice to someone who’s leading an insurrection against a very corrupt government,” he added.

Barbecue is under US and UN sanctions for alleged human rights abuses, including rape and kidnappings.

During the kidnapping, Maalouf claimed that gang members seized his camera memory card and other personal belongings. A video circulating on social media showed Maalouf drinking and smoking with Mawozo gang leader Joseph Wilson, leading some to doubt the authenticity of his kidnapping. However, Maalouf clarified, “Behind the videos are 10 guys holding guns. I played the games I had to play, you understand? I’m locked in a room for 17 days, I can either cry or I can make friends with them. But I’m still kidnapped.”

After his release, Maalouf faced another setback when a dispute with a rental car company caused him to miss his flight. As of Monday evening, he remained in Haiti, staying at a police facility.

Haiti has been grappling with security issues since the 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. Gangs have seized control of large parts of the country, including most of the capital. Last month, Prime Minister Ariel Henry announced his resignation, paving the way for a transitional body to appoint an interim leader and organize national elections.

According to a recent United Nations report, over 53,000 people have fled Haiti’s capital in less than three weeks due to the escalating gang violence.