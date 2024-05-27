MrBeast to host 'history's biggest game show', all set to give away $5,000,000

MrBeast has once again shaken the internet after he announced that he would be giving away $5,000,000. But why is he giving away such a huge amount? Well, the popular YouTuber is hosting "the largest game show ever in history". In his post, he also invited people to participate and register for the game. MrBeast will be hosting a game show next year.

"I'm giving away $5,000,000 in the largest game show ever in history. If you want to compete in Beast Games (I need 5,000 people lol)" wrote MrBeast in his post. (Also Read: MrBeast survives seven days in an abandoned city in Croatia, documents his taxing experience)

According to his website, a person should be 18 and above to participate in the games. A person's passport should be valid till 2025. He also hinted that the games may start in late June and might go till September. Only US citizens can participate in this contest.

Take a look at his post here:

This post was made on May 27. Since being shared, it has gained more than four million views. The post also has numerous likes and comments. Many people flocked to the comments section of the post to share their reactions.

Here's how people reacted:

An individual wrote, "I feel so hurt right now. I jumped on this. I read the instructions for the video submission on the first page, spent hours doing this, and uploaded it to YouTube with so much time spent on typing the descriptions. I went back to the site only to click on submit and saw that it's for people in the US only. That's not fair. I feel pained; you could have said that on the first page as well. Just wasted my time and energy."

A second said, "The submit button on this form seems to be broken. Tried it on three different browsers and mobile."

"Can you just send me $5 million without playing?" commented a third.

A fourth posted,"Just finished up the script for the video submission. Hopefully I impress the team."