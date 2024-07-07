MrBeast says 'he will run for US Presidency,' but there's one thing holding him back

YouTube sensation MrBeast has sparked quite a buzz with his recent interest in and revelation about a potential foray into politics. The wildly popular content creator, known for his philanthropy and viral challenges, announced that he would "jump in the race to run for US President." This comes amid ongoing public debate over the upcoming November elections, with Biden and Trump as the remaining options. MrBeast's comment, posted on X on July 6, has quickly become a trending topic on social media, with over 15 million views in a matter of hours. Jeff Bezos responds to MrBeast's humorous $1 Billion request. (Image Credit: Twitter/ Mr. Beast)

MrBeast wishes to run for the US presidency

The 25-year-old sensation is eyeing a run in the upcoming US presidential race, with fans genuinely believing he'd "beast" the competition. The catch? The age limit. MrBeast, aka "Jimmy" Donaldson, quipped, "If they lower the age limit,” count me in! Currently, US laws mandate that presidential candidates be at least 35 years old. His presidential musings follow a viral June 29 video, where he built 100 homes across El Salvador and Jamaica.

The video garnered over 80 Million views (at the time of writing) featuring a top comment that boldly declares "MrBeast for President.” on the other end of the spectrum, 78-year-old Donald Trump is setting his sights on reclaiming the White House for a second term, while 81-year-old Joe Biden is also gearing up for his second run as US President.

Fans want MrBeast to run for presidential election

Judging by the number of likes, shares, and comments, it's clear that the youth strongly supports the idea of this popular content creator running for office. His comment section was flooded with netizens expressing their excitement. One user posed an interesting question: "Would you still create YouTube videos if you were president?" To which the social media star replied, “I’d probably focus on running the largest economy on earth.” “You are actually talking like a politician now,” teased another fan.

"The funniest part about this is that you'd probably win," another remarked, with thousands more chiming in. "You might even be better than Biden & Trump, for all we know." "If there was ever a time you could win, it's now. Lol."

Who is YouTuber MrBeast?

Philanthropic YouTube giant James Stephen "Jimmy" Donaldson aka MrBeast, known for his outrageous stunts and massive giveaways, recently took his influence to X (Twitter) after Elon Musk himself wooed him to the platform. Now the most subscribed YouTuber, MrBeast continues to thrill audiences with his fast-paced, high-production challenges.

Born in Greenville, North Carolina, he ventured into the world of video creation on a well-known app at just 13 years old in 2012. His moment of success arrived in 2017 with his "counting to 100,000" video, which quickly went viral, accumulating tens of thousands of views in just a few days. Following that, his fame has skyrocketed, with most of his videos reaching hundreds of millions of views.