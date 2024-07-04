Did Kai Cenat really blow up his house with thousands of fireworks? Explosive stream with MrBeast leaves fans shook

Kai Cenat and MrBeast's Wednesday stream took the Fourth of July celebrations to a new level. The former online streamer's explosive personality, renowned for keeping his fans on their toes, unleashed an unpredictably chaotic twist when the 22-year-old Internet creator unloaded a gigantic haul of fireworks that filled his whole room. Netizens widely recognise the iconic location as the backdrop of Kai's regularly hosted streaming sessions. MrBeast and Kai Cenat (left) as seen before the explosion (right) during their Wednesday night stream.

As a bombastic presence in the American streaming community, Cenat's characteristic crazy stunts have a hold over the fandom. However, his latest mayhem cook-up went out with a bang, quite literally.

What happened during Kai Cenat and MrBeast's stream?

American YouTuber MrBeast linked up with Cenat for a joint streaming session on the eve of American Independence Day. The video starts off with Kai explaining the “fireworks lore” that pits him against AMP Davis, supposedly locking them in a lifelong contentious feud.

Fleshing out an interview exchange, the popular streamers' broadcast had barely hit the 35-minute mark when Kai's rival, AMP Davis, dropped by his place.

Abrupting the peaceful transaction between Kai and MrBeast, whose real name is James Stephen "Jimmy" Donaldson, Davis pulled the attention to himself. “Jimmy, you know where I spent the last year?” he asked the 26-year-old YouTuber.

“Not at the AMP House. I lived at my mom's house, I rented a hotel, I got a condo in the city of Atlanta—all 'cause of last July 4th,” Davis answered himself.

His supposedly unexpected and ominous remarks harked back to last year's Fourth of July disastrous events when a fireworks war launched in the AMP House. (Watch here)

Presumably, entering the scene for his vengeful retaliation, Davis eventually lit the fuse, setting off the artillery package in Kai's room.

Cenat appeared to have tried his best to stop Davis. They even got entangled in a scuffle that ultimately ended in a blast.

“This is not even f**king safe, dumba**. Don't do it. Tomorrow, tomorrow!” Kai pleaded before Davis lit the box.

“Hey, I'm gonna be honest with you MrBeast, if you don't leave, you gonna get blown up,” Davis warned the other content creator as well.

Kai and AMP darted out of the room. Minutes later, the stream became unwatchable as the room erupted with fireworks blasting all around, leaving the camera shrouded in smoke. The full stream on YouTube cuts off as soon as Davis lit the spark.

Eagle-eyed fans react to the supposed deliberately calculated “stunt”

The unprecedented turn of events inevitably prompted the streaming community and other enthusiasts to consider whether the incident was a premeditated stunt. As it appears to be the case, fans quickly drew parallels between the room that was last seen on this broadcast and other visuals of the place from Kai's previous streams.

Many pointed out specific details, insinuating the location was not Cenat’s room but a replica constructed for an eye-grabbing and views-inviting exploitative antic. Moreover, even community notes on several X/Twitter posts contextualised the explosion as a “pre-planned stunt by Kai Cenat and MrBeast using a replica studio.”

While advertising his collaboration with MrBeast for the new stream, Kai boasted on social media, “War starts tonight”, in an enthralling attempt to grab viewers’ attention beforehand.