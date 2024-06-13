 Kai Cenat breaks Twitch viewership record during a stream with Kevin Hart, Druski, and LeBron James: Watch - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jun 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kai Cenat breaks Twitch viewership record during a stream with Kevin Hart, Druski, and LeBron James: Watch

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Jun 13, 2024 02:22 PM IST

Kai Cenat, Kevin Hart, and Druski broke Twitch records with their late-night livestream and a surprise call from LeBron James.

Kai Cenat, Kevin Hart, and Druski made Twitch history on June 10, 2024 night, when they appeared together at Cenat's livestream.

Kai Cenat, Kevin Hart, and Druski on a FaceTime with LeBron James.(Kai Cenat)
Kai Cenat, Kevin Hart, and Druski on a FaceTime with LeBron James.(Kai Cenat)

One of the most talked-about moments was NBA legend LeBron James appearing on a FaceTime call with Hart during the stream, which quickly went viral on social media.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Cenat’s stream captivated thousands and thousands of audiences and set a new Twitch North American record for viewership.

According to Afrotech, the live stream featuring Cenat, Hart, and Druski reached 712,600 peak concurrent viewers, marking a more than 10% increase over the previous record. The stream also attracted 4.95 million unique viewers over 11.5 hours.

The Jumanji star and comedian took to Instagram, writing, “The BIGGEST & BEST STREAM EVER…..@druski x @kaicenat x @kevinhart4real = comedy gold!!!!! No scripts and no plans….Just vibing and feeding off one another….Nothing but love for these to jacka–es. More coming….STAY TUNED.”

Ninja’s Fortnite stream with Drake in 2018 held the North American title with a peak of 644,800 concurrent viewers.

ALSO READ| Kai Cenat slams viewers for being ‘too invested’ because of…

Cenat is no stranger to making history on Twitch

In 2023, the Twitch icon hit 200,000 subscribers, making him the third streamer overall and the first Black Twitch streamer to reach this milestone. He also topped Twitch chart with over 285,000 peak viewers while streaming 162-hour long Elden Ring walkthrough.

ALSO READ|

Reflecting on this achievement, Cenat posted on X(formerly Twitter), “200k subs bro I love each and everybody who support me through out this whole journey these past days been so tuff but i will never give up. going for #1.”

ALSO READ| Twitch star Kai Cenat flies to Taiwan for this emotional event

Cenat recently made a partnership with big-name brands like Nike for his Hunger Games-inspired show which will be live streamed on his channel exclusively. This partnership made him the first streamer to join the Nike family, per Complex.

Earlier, Afrotech reported that Cenat announced his collaboration with the sportswear giant in February 2024: “I would like to announce that we are officially a part of the Nike family. This has been a long time waiting.”

Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. - Click Here!

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Entertainment Others / Kai Cenat breaks Twitch viewership record during a stream with Kevin Hart, Druski, and LeBron James: Watch
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On