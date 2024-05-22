Kai Cenat tops Twitch viewer charts with this game

Twitch icon Kai Cenat now completed runs through Elden Ring in 162 hours straight during one stream, and he came close to dethroning Twitch’s most-watched average viewership records put up by Jynxzi, Caseoh, and others. Twitch icon Kai Cenat completes 162-hour Elden Ring stream, peaks at nearly 300K viewers. (Image Credit: Twitch)

On April 28, 2024, Kai Cenat announced that the next marathon on his gaming channel will see him playing Elden Ring for FromSoftware, which is widely considered to be incredibly challenging.

This marathon, spanned from May 10, 2024, to May 17, 2024.

As a ‘joe-average-loot-scout’ player, Cenat began playing Elden Ring on console and had to go through 1,700 in-game deaths to finish it, despite his low tolerance for high difficulty games.

Cenat had revealed his schedule for the Elden ring marathon on April 28, 2024 and said that his next marathon stream would only be dedicated to FromSoftware’s Elden Ring.

Kai Cenat's Elden Ring marathon sets new records

As the Elden Ring marathon started, the channel’s subscriber count began to increase at the same pace. Cenat continued to play for many hours, and these fans stayed loyal by following the stream and even watching while Cenat slept – at times.

During the week of May 13 through May 19, StreamHatchet released a list of streamers with the highest average viewership, and Kai Cenat emerged at the top.

Kai Cenat outperforms top Twitch streamers

Averaging 96,400 viewers, he outperformed other popular streamers such as League of Legends’ Caedrel, who averaged 82,900 viewers, and rising Twitch stars Jynxzi and Caseoh_, who had 63,000 and 51,700 viewers, respectively.

According to Twitchtracker, in the initial days of the marathon, from May 10 to May 13, Cenat averaged over 86,000 viewers.

Cenat’s marathon increased not only his cumulative viewership number, but also the average watch time for Twitch’s Elden Ring category. It rose to the fifth rank with over 13 million hours watched on the platform.

The climax of centara marathon happened on may 17, 2024 when cenat had his last stream, his live viewership exceeded 285,578.

This made his Elden Ring stream the third most-watched of his gaming career, as viewers flocked to his live finish.

After days of drastic excitement about Kai Cenat’s next big streaming event, people in the community are now waiting anxiously for him to response.