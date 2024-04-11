Meet Twitch star Sketcher who's gaining popularity on TikTok with “what's up brother?”

Sketch, a Twitch streamer, has been gaining popularity on TikTok, known for his humorous mannerisms and catchphrases like "What’s up, brother?" Sketch at the Bradley Martyn's Raw Talk on YouTube(YouTube)

Netizens have been imitating his mannerisms in their own videos.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Who is star Streamer Sketcher?

Sketch gained popularity on TikTok before transitioning to Twitch, where he has over 670k followers. Sketch has been making content for about a year, starting out in the summer of 2023.

What were the struggles faced by Sketch?

Sketch claims to have initially received hate and faced struggles due to his poor eyesight and having difficulties reading his chats, but has overcome them by now becoming a major internet personality.

There have been speculations by viewers about him having a condition, which Sketch has confirmed is not the case in an interview with Bradley Martin. Although he dies, he has a tic with his fingers when excited and describes himself as a “very anxious” person.

How did the famous “What’s up, brother? go viral?

Sketch’s famous phrase, “What’s up, brother?” It went viral on TikTok in March after a user challenged women to go up to their boyfriends and say the phrase “What’s up, brother?” to them.

The streamer is known for being friends with fellow streamer Jynxzi, who rose to fame on Twitch in 2023. A clip of their FaceTime call went viral, sparking the “What’s up, brother?” trend.

How was Sketch’s love for football appreciated by the NFL?

Switch is also known for being a big football fan, and his love for football caught the attention of NFL players who have mimicked his viral catchphrases, making their own videos.

The official NFL TikTok account has posted a video using a clip from one of Sketch’s streams using the famous line, “Special teams, special plays, special players.”

Fans have been appreciating Sketch for his upbeat personality and entertaining streams, believing that the internet "made the right person famous.”